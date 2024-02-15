King Charles Has This Condition to Give Prince Andrew the 'Green Light' to Re-Marry Sarah Ferguson

Being a member of the British Royal Family isn’t all lavish fun and games. It comes with a massive side order of rules and regulations that must be strictly adhered to. When it comes to marriage, the decrees aren’t bent for most of them, and they have strict protocols, especially if one wants to re-marry someone! For Prince Andrew, that seems to be the case with re-marrying Sarah Ferguson, also known as Fergie. However, for a royal wedding, even though Prince Andrew doesn’t need permission from King Charles, there’s one condition that he has to adhere to should he want the royal patriarch’s 'blessing': the wedding needs to be lowkey.

As reported by The Daily Mail UK, sources claim that the on-and-off couple might finally be able to take their romance to a whole new level if they keep their wedding a small affair. As noted earlier, Prince Andrew doesn’t necessarily require the king’s permission because, as rules suggest, only the first six people in line to his throne require King Charles’ green light.

Should I buy is this “commemorative decanter” in honor of Prince Andrew and Fergie’s wedding? @fuggirls pic.twitter.com/KajFYI90e8 — Local Joker (@Kurlykye) September 5, 2018

Nonetheless, A source speaking to the publication further claimed that their ceremony would have to be very low-key. It’s allegedly set to commence in a quaint Royal Chapel of All Saints, near Andrew and Sarah’s home at Royal Lodge. The location was once Princess Beatrice’s destination for her wedding in 2020.

Why has my gran kept a prince Andrew and Fergie stamp from 1986? pic.twitter.com/LZ5jPkfrSV — CaRamity Jane (@caralovescake) April 11, 2023

More details concerning Prince Andrew and Ferguson’s wedding are still yet to be revealed. Facts such as the members attending remain concealed, as well as whether or not Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, followed by Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, would make an appearance at this so-called 'low-key wedding.'

Sarah, Duchess of York talking about her 'fairytale' Wedding to Prince Andrew #OnThisDay 35 years ago!



Learn More: https://t.co/7nkYLE7lgt pic.twitter.com/shtVAtVONL — The Royal Watcher (@saadsalman719) July 23, 2021

Concerning Middleton, the Princess of Wales is temporarily relieved from her royal duties since undergoing her abdominal surgery. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and his wife are allegedly not on the greatest of terms with the royal family. Will this matrimonial reunion take place after Middleton recovers, or will it proceed without her? Much remains to be determined!

As per People, the prince and his ex-wife Ferguson have had a rather unorthodox relationship with each other. The couple were married for six glorious years before they filed for divorce in 1996. However, it may seem far-fetched that despite being estranged, romance once more bloomed between them, re-igniting their passion for the other, but it did happen. Moreover, they remained quite close to each other even after separating.

What’s shocking is that Ferguson and Prince Andrew even live together at Windsor Manor! Speaking to the publication, the prince’s lover said, “We are the most extraordinary example of a united family.” She continued to gush about him, saying, “He is the finest man in my life. He’s a great gentleman, and he’s got an essence of gold.”

She concluded her thoughts by stating that Prince Andrew is a 'nugget of goodness.' However, her 'fine' lover has been out of the limelight ever since being found in the crux of the infamous Jeffrey Epstein documents. Will this new development in his love life finally earn a response from Prince Andrew? That remains an enigma yet to be uncovered.