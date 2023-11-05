When Donald Trump Posted a Video and Mocked Joe Biden’s Freakish Bike Fall

Former president Donald Trump is known for mercilessly trolling his political rival, President Joe Biden over his personal and political issues. In June 2022 he posted a meme video mocking Biden over his bike fall while vacationing at his beach home in the US state of Delaware. As per BBC, regaining his feet, the Democratic leader spoke with members of the public. He claimed that his foot had become entangled in the pedal strap and that he was not injured.

However, Trump could not let the opportunity go and shared an edited video on his Truth social account. In the fictitious video, he knocks Biden off his bike by hitting him in the head with a golf ball. As per MoneyControl, the hilarious clip combined the current film of President Biden falling off his bike with an old clip of the Republican leader playing golf. In addition, a few more sound effects were added showing a golf ball striking Biden in the head making him lose his balance and fall on the ground.

BREAKING: Donald Trump has responded to the Biden Bike video on Truth Social. pic.twitter.com/NiSCAykj8w — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 18, 2022

As per BusinessInsider, Trump later further mocked the situation by showing 'fake' sympathy, "I hope he has recovered because, as you know, he fell off his bicycle today," the billionaire tycoon said of Biden while giving a speech during his American Freedom Tour in Memphis, Tennessee, back then. "No, I'm serious. I hope he's okay. He fell off a bicycle," Trump added after the crowd burst into laughter. He sarcastically added: "I make this pledge to you today: I will never ride a bicycle." Before continuing: "But no, we do hope that Biden's okay because that was a hard fall, that was scary. That was hard. Did anybody see it? Well, we wish him well in that respect."

As per CNN, a White House representative released an official statement saying: “As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine. No medical attention is needed. The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family,” the official said. As he was wrapping up a bike ride with First Lady Jill, Biden fell. The President rode his bike up to a group of people who had gathered nearby, straying from the gathering. Biden stopped and seemed to try to get off by catching his foot on the pedal. “I got my foot caught” on the toe cage, Biden told reporters traveling with him then. “I’m good.” Agents of the US Secret Service assisted the President in getting back up after he fell.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Mark Wilson

When a young person in the audience asked Biden, "What's it like to run the country?" he joked, “Oh, it’s like any other job.” “Some parts are easy, some parts are hard,” he added. In honor of their 45th wedding anniversary, the Bidens were enjoying the holiday weekend at their Rehoboth Beach residence.

