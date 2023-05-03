Jared Leto Steals the Show at 2023 Met Gala with Life-Size Cat Costume

Jared Leto made a bold fashion statement at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night, donning a life-size cat costume in honor of the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld's beloved pet, Choupette. Leto's choice of attire turned heads on the red carpet, and the stars in attendance could not help but express their amazement and amusement at his unique outfit.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouri

Leto, who is set to star in and produce a biopic of Lagerfeld, arrived at the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" themed Met Gala in a full fur suit, complete with an eerily-realistic mask of Lagerfeld's famous Burmese cat, Choupette. The "Thirty Seconds to Mars" frontman, known for his penchant for shock value and unconventional fashion choices, was all smiles as he displayed his costume.

Leto hugged Lizzo at the end of the red carpet before unveiling his true identity, leaving her curious about the cat-themed guest. Once he lifted the head off his costume, others on the carpet, including Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek, joined in on the laughter and fun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Leto's "WeCrashed" co-star Hathaway seemed particularly amused by the outfit, cradling the enormous cat head alongside Hayek. "Emily in Paris" star Lily Collins was also surprised to catch a glimpse of the big reveal while posing on the carpet, per PEOPLE.

After changing into a black ensemble featuring a silver neckline and a black cape with white shoulder pads, Leto continued to carry the cat head around. "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon even planted a kiss on the cat's face, much to the delight of onlookers.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Leto's choice of outfit is not the first time he has made a splash at the Met Gala. In 2019, he arrived with a severed head that looked just like his own, causing a stir on the red carpet. However, in a later interview with GQ, Leto admitted that he had lost track of the head, jokingly offering a reward of dirty sneakers to anyone who finds it and returns it to a Gucci store.

The 2023 Met Gala was dedicated to the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019. Lagerfeld was known for his larger-than-life persona and his love of cats, particularly his pet Choupette, who became a celebrity in her own right. The event, titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," paid tribute to Lagerfeld's contributions to the fashion world and celebrated his legacy, says Page Six.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Leto's upcoming biopic about Lagerfeld is highly anticipated, with the actor and musician describing Lagerfeld as an "inspiration" and a "true polymath." It is no surprise that Leto's choice of costume for the Met Gala was carefully crafted and meticulously executed.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

The stars in attendance at the Met Gala are no strangers to bold fashion choices, with many taking the opportunity to push the boundaries of what is considered "acceptable" on the red carpet. However, Leto's cat costume stood out even among the sea of avant-garde outfits and statement pieces.