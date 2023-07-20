Kim Kardashian Sells Off Her Rustic Ranch-Style Hidden Hills Mansion For $3.5 Million

Kim Kardashian has a stunning array of real estate making her portfolio for the same all the more attractive. Her $70 Million Malibu mansion purchased last year was the newest addition to the list of lavish homes she owns. While Kardashian fulfilled her desire to purchase the cozy place with a hefty price tag, the reality star also very recently sold one of her lesser-known properties hidden away in the San Fernando Valley.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

The beauty pioneer purchased the said home for a mere $1.6 Million in the year 2019. After maintaining ownership for nearly 3 years, Kim decided to let go of this rustic and comfy ranch-style abode. The property was listed for about $5.3 Million. However, reports from Dirt suggest the home was sold for a price bumped down to $3.5 Million instead; a halfway price.

This humble abode home to the stars was built way back in the year 1950. Kardashian didn't make many renovations to the place in order to maintain the homey and vintage vibe of the place. Kim purchased the home while she was still married to American Boy rapper Kanye West.

Image Source: Compass

The property is spread across 1.5 acres of land and is amid a lush and abundant streak of greenery followed by a majesty of mountains. Nature simply teams wild in this vicinity and captures its evergreen presence beautifully across the property. This abode has a total of four bedrooms and an equal amount of bathrooms and spans around a total of 4,000 square feet.

The interiors are said to be a blend of a vintage ethos followed by a subtle touch of contemporary fixtures within the home. High ceilings followed by wooden beams that run across the home offer a more rich aura enhancing its natural beauty. The picture windows located at careful distance from each other, allow one to indulge in the ethereal view outside from the comfort of a cozy place.

While listings from the property site, where Kim put her home up for sale, don't reveal the interiors of the home, some reports mention its highlights, among which is the kitchen. Consisting of a spacious island lined with a granite top, the cooking hub connects to a spacious hall, lined with hardwood on its floors followed by a two-way authentic brick fireplace that goes all the way to the ceiling. The home also flaunts a gorgeous lagoon-style pool to enjoy a beautiful summer. To top it off, the home has a spacious garage followed by a motor court.

Since it is a ranch-style home, the place stays true to its name as right across the living quarters, lies a barn with four stalls within. This is followed by a corral for the horses. And to maintain fodder for the livestock, there's a storage space for both food and equipment. Other features include an in-house spa, lounge area, and built-in barbeque that sits out in the open air - a perfect way to enjoy the weekends or simply wind down after entertaining guests.

