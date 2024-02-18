Kate Middleton Uses This Clever Parenting Hack for When her Little One Misbehaves

Princess Kate Middleton is known to be a doting mother of three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. She and her husband Prince William deeply cherish the bond they have with their children and often gush about them. Between the three of these little angels, Prince Louis has earned much love and fame like his siblings. Royal or not, Louis is still the youngest and perhaps even a little bit playful at his bright age! Mother Middleton however, knows just what to do when he’s having one of those days. Parents take note!

According to The Mirror UK, Middleton and William are both very committed to raising their children under good morals and decorum. It seems like the power couple are also master parents when it comes to their children losing their cool at times. Being as young as them and learning how to cope with emotions is a big task for both parents and children. However, Middleton has one hack that she’s reportedly found helpful. As per the publication, when Louis experiences such a moment, she instills the infamous ‘Sofa Chat.’

This time away in a comfortable environment not only allows a child to calm down, but also enables them to process their emotions, feelings, and thoughts with the help of an adult. Middleton also employs this rather effective hack with her other children whenever the moment arises. Another strict rule that the couple adheres to while parenting is “no shouting.”

If either child is caught in a heated moment and impulsively yells, they’re carefully removed from the situation entirely to have some time to think about their actions and reflect on them. Likewise, they ensure not to yell at all three of them in an event where they’re being corrected or disciplined if and when they get into a little mischief.

Previously an insider speaking to The U.S. Sun commented on who the stricter one between William and Middleton is. Surprise, Surprise, It’s Middleton! As per the insider, she’s “slightly stricter” compared to her husband. When compared to the nanny they’ve hired - Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, Middleton is more firm in her method of correction. The insider clarified, “Maria is firm but she never acts unilaterally with the children on discipline.” The source continued, “Kate and William, along with Maria, are strict with the children but have the magic ability to appear not to be.”

Lastly, the source commented on what a well-oiled machine the trio has grown to be over the years in terms of raising all three of the young royals. The person said, “It is a military operation but you would never guess it because they work ferociously hard on their children’s upbringing and making it seem relaxed and happy for the three of them. The source concluded by saying, “They are very good at listening to the children but being firm.” Regardless of the disciplinary actions, all three royals are brilliant and lovely.