Internet Compares Footage From Donald Trump’s Trial to ‘The Office’: “Judge Is Such a Cool Dude”

Former president Donald Trump is currently facing a trial for several fraud allegations, including that he exaggerated his wealth by billions of dollars to obtain bank loans. Trump has pleaded not guilty and disputed the accusations, telling the court: "Banks loved our business, they loved our deals, they weren't defrauded. They made a lot of money, and they considered me a very good client."

However, one incident in the courtroom has become the topic of a lighthearted joke online. A humorous moment inspired by a television sitcom can be seen in a video that has surfaced from inside the court, "which feels like a scene outta The Office." In the brief video, Justice Arthur Engoron can be seen smiling as the Republican leader is shown sitting glumly in court. As he turns to face the camera and removes his glasses, Justice Engoron gives a wry shrug as if to say, "This guy!" The background music for the video is a happy overdub of the Cheers theme.

As per Unilad, people quickly shared their thoughts on the amusing moment, with one writing: "Judge is the main character of his own sitcom." Another one said, "That judge seems like such a cool dude tho." A third person commented, "The judge was like “I waited my whole life for this moment.”

"The Judge is Michael Scott in this case," a fourth person laughed. "It’s like the intro to a family sitcom & this page always makes me laugh," wrote a sixth person. "The theme music along with the horrible camera work is funny!", a seventh person commented while trolling the scene. Letitia James, the attorney general of New York, has filed a lawsuit against Trump. James asserted that "no one is above the law" and that she was certain that "justice will prevail" in her remarks before to the trial.

Trump has promised that he will appear in court "to fight for my name and reputation" and that the trial is "election interference" because it conflicts with his appearances on the campaign trail for the 2024 presidential race. Trump, who is seeking reelection to the presidency for a second term, is the current front-runner in the Republican primary. He said: "I've been sitting in a courthouse all day long instead of being in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, or a lot of other places I could be at. This is a horrible situation for our country. It's election interference."

As per NBCNews, Trump appeared to be extremely unhappy throughout the trial, his cheeks going crimson red. Trump once turned to Cliff Robert, the legal representative for his adult kids, and whisper-yelled at him while gesturing with his finger and pointing. Turning his anger over to Justice Engoron, Trump told the media during the lunch break, “This is a judge that should be disbarred. This is a judge that should be out of office. This is a judge that some people say could be charged criminally for what he’s doing. He’s interfering with an election, and it’s a disgrace."

