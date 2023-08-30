Miley Cyrus Recalls Home She Shared With Ex Liam Hemsworth That Burned Down: “Had So Much Magic to It”

Miley Cyrus recently reflected on her earliest memory of the Malibu residence she once lived in with her former husband, Liam Hemsworth. In a recent TikTok video, which is part of a series commemorating her latest song Used to Be Young, the pop sensation shared insights into the creation of her debut album, Meet Miley Cyrus, which she co-produced with Matthew Wilder at the same Malibu residence. This house, which would later become her shared home with Hemsworth, tragically fell victim to wildfires in 2018, reports People.

"The Meet Miley Cyrus record was really where I started writing my own songs as a solo artist, and so I was working with a producer in Malibu who lived in a house in Ramirez Canyon, which I would've never known 15 years later I would be living in that house, which would eventually burn down, that house had so much magic to it. It ended up really changing my life," the singer-songwriter said.

The Wrecking Ball artist, along with her then-partner Liam Hemsworth, resided in the Malibu residence until it was ravaged by the destructive California wildfires in November 2018. According to a source cited by People, in the subsequent month, the couple had initially intended to tie the knot at their seaside abode before the fires struck. When the flames consumed their home, Cyrus was away in South Africa filming Black Mirror, while her then-fiancé Hemsworth was at home and heroically rescued their numerous pets.

It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires.



To help: https://t.co/YQCE1cLaej & @happyhippiefdn pic.twitter.com/vtLFytFmNw — Liam Hemsworth (@LiamHemsworth) November 13, 2018

In a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, she discussed this ordeal, disclosing that the property had been acquired several years earlier by Hemsworth. She also mentioned that when the house was owned by Matthew Wilder, she had recorded her album Meet Miley Cyrus there. "I'll never be happy that all those memories and pictures and things that I've loved are gone. But to have an experience like this — I find myself feeling more connected to being human again," shared Miley at the time.

In another segment of the same TikTok video shared on Tuesday, she discussed the motivation behind releasing Meet Miley Cyrus as a double-disc album alongside the soundtrack for Season 2 of the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana in 2007.

"This is the album cover for my first solo record as Miley. The smartest thing to do was to put it on a double disc, so Hannah would be on the other side because at the time I wasn't valued in the way that Hannah was. The magic was more in her, and so this was a way that we could help people put the two and two together that really the voice behind Hannah was always me. If you haven't seen the finale of Hannah Montana, sorry to blow it for you," she said.

