The Bond Between Kris Jenner and Her Sister Isn’t as Strong as the One She Has With Her Daughters

Not all members of the Kardashian-Jenner family are as close as those we see on camera, despite what the program might have made you believe. As an example, the fact that Kris Jenner has a younger sister may come as a shock to some. She is the elder sibling of Karen Houghton, RN, author of Naturally Gourmet Cookbook and its sequel. Their tumultuous relationship over the years is probably reflected in the fact that Karen never appeared on The Kardashians. In truth, Karen had previously claimed that her sister ignored her. However, Kris has hit back at times in her own unique manner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen Houghton (@therealkarenhoughton)

Also Read: Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Not Just Resembles Kim Kardashian, but Also Has Similar Family Life

Karen has a habit of lashing out at Kris verbally whenever she gets offended. As evidence, she said Kris was "obsessed with money and accumulating more of it" in an interview. She confessed to Radar Online, "You know what drives Kris? Power, power, power, and money. It’s called wanting power, Gucci purses, Bentleys." However, that's not all she's said about her sibling. Karen also claims that Kris has ignored their mother, MJ. In an interview with the Daily Mail, she said, "I called up Kris, yelling at her, because I was like, "You need to help your mom more, and you know it." She further claimed that Kris no longer speaks to or interacts with her. She added, "I get p***ed off at her because she doesn’t respond to me. If you think your sister would call you back, she doesn’t. And it hurts me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @nataliezettel

Karen had an additional interview with Radar Online in 2014. This time, the topic was Kris and her exes. Despite their cordial interaction, Karen speculated that the ex-lovers would never get back together. She said that Kris was having a hard time getting over the breakup and was not seeing anybody at the moment. Karen insisted that she knew all there was to know about Kris and her adjustment to their separation, but her remarks on the couple's absence from each other's lives were widely remembered. Neither of them could ignore a third, anonymous observation about their relationship. The source said, "The reality is that Karen and Kris have not had a discussion about Kris' private life for 28 years."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Receives Critisim For Stealing Mom Kris Jenner’s Spotlight In Awkward Video

Whether or not Houghton knew what she was doing, she drove a wedge between the already estranged sisters. Considering that the TV star had always been there to support Houghton financially, the insider told Radar that Jenner was unhappy that her sister had chosen to share intimate information with the public and sold her out. It's hardly surprising that Kris Jenner didn't go out of her way to send a public message to celebrate her sister's 60th birthday in 2018, given the relentless bombardment of vitriol she got. A new low may have been reached in their relationship because of the slight.

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Shares Details About How Mom Kris Jenner Met Her BF Corey Gamble: "So Happy For That"

Kris Jenner Shares "Au-Natural" Look in Throwback Photos as Fans are Left Surprised