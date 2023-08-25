Raquel Leviss Updates Her Instagram Bio To Reflect Her Desire to Be "Better" Amid Cheating Scandal

Since Raquel Leviss' resignation from The Vanderpump Rules in the wake of the 'Scandoval' infidelity scandal made news in March, she has modified her Instagram profile to reflect this change. Leviss, who is just 28 years old, said in her page's description, "Becoming a better person... one day at a time."

Leviss, who has a history of partaking in beauty pageants, has reportedly unfollowed Tom Sandoval, 41, whom she dated for a while, prompting Sandoval to end his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix, 38. On Thursday, ET reported that Leviss left the Bravo show when a source informed the outlet, "Rachel will not be returning for season 11 of The Vanderpump Rules. There was a possibility up until recently she'd be returning for the new season, but ultimately decided against it."

According to the insider, Leviss was trying to keep her emotions in check because of the possibly hostile environment she faced on the program in the wake of the controversy. The insider said, "Rachel is focused on her mental health journey and knew going back to the show would open her up to trauma she's been working on healing, Rachel is looking forward to what the future holds for her."

After staying silent about the infidelity scandal with Sandoval since the Bravo show's 10th season reunion was aired this past June, Leviss finally spoke up during an appearance on the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast last week. In the interview, she made a number of shocking accusations, including that Sandoval had taken an "intimate" clip of her via FaceTime without her permission and that she had received no more compensation from Bravo after the lucrative controversy broke earlier this year.

According to Leviss' conversation with Frankel, the notion that she and Madix were already best friends before things got bad is just another "narrative" being spread to make the scandal seem "more salacious." She clarified that Madix and her "were acquaintances who became friends via the show" and that they did not hang out together when they weren't filming for the Bravo show. To be clear, she did not consider her relationship with Madix to be particularly close, but she did say that Madix had always been "very sweet" to her. Leviss added, "She would stand up for me and encourage me to pursue whatever I was, I don't know … pursuing, and that was all great - but we never had, like, a deep conversation that I would have with a best friend."

Leviss, when asked about her relationship status with respect to Sandoval, said that, in retrospect, she now sees that theirs was nothing more than a brief flirtation. Upon reflection, Leviss realizes she was not in love with him, and she never thought "he was truly in love with me either." After her breakup with fiancé James Kennedy in late 2021, Sandoval offered a "non-judgment zone" that she "needed in that moment".

