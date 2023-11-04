When Jennifer Lopez Claimed her Mom Would 'Hit' her and Her Siblings: "It Made Me Strong"

Jennifer Lopez is renowned for her remarkable career in the entertainment and music industry. Not only is she a skilled singer but she is also a very gifted actress with appearances in Marry Me, Maid In Manhattan, and others; delivering stellar performances. She even released her documentary: Halftime around June last year. The documentary emphasizes Lopez’s childhood and humble beginnings in The Bronx, New York, and highlights her transformation into a megastar. In addition, it also shadowed her relationship with her mother Guadalupe Rodriguez, better known as 'Lupe' as per Insider.

Lopez’s relationship with her mother might be slightly complex as described by Lopez, but she still enjoys hanging out with her beloved mom. The On The Floor singer got candid about the banter involving the two which would take place regularly. In the documentary, Lopez proudly gushed about the struggles her mother faced while raising her three children [Lopez’s two younger sisters]. “She did what she had to do to survive, and it made her strong,” said Lopez. She continued to note that although her mother was incredibly tough emotionally, it would sometimes lead to an extreme scenario at times. “She beat the s*** out of us.” said the songstress in recollection.

After Lopez’s confession, Lupe pondered over her daughter’s words; memories from her past rush back. Lupe admitted that she was “far from the perfect mother”. But at the end of the day, like any mother, she too wanted what was best for her children and did things with their “best interest at heart”. Furthermore, Lopez described her mother as a “complicated” woman. But, extends her gratitude to her for raising her and her two sisters to become strong and independent women who needn't depend on a man.

When Lupe was asked once more about her motherhood, she honestly claimed that she “always had the highest expectations of them.” She looks at the camera as if talking to all three of them fondly and says, “It was only to show you that you could do better.” She ended her thought by pointing out her relationship with Lopez specifically. “Jennifer, she gave me the hardest time, to tell you the truth. We butted heads a lot,” reminisced the mother of three.

The Hustlers actress was always passionate about developing her skills as a dancer from a very young age. In the documentary, she highlighted an incident in reference to what her mother said about “butting heads”. As per the singer, there was a time when her long hours of dance practice made her mother quite concerned about her daughter’s academics taking a hit. “My mom was like, ‘If you’re going to live in this house, you’re going to get your education,” recalled Lopez. In the end, this argument augmented to the point in which Lopez had a “bad fight” which resulted in temporarily leaving her home.

She got back though, making amends with her mother. However, with time comes healing. And it appears that both Lopez and Lupe have made wonderful progress in their relationship as mother and daughter. The two are often spotted spending ample time in public, laughing and having a grand time.

