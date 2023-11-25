Born into wealth and privilege, the Trump children—Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, and Barron—have experienced a life of opulence courtesy of their father, former President Donald Trump. However, Barron's upbringing diverges significantly from that of his older siblings, thanks to the hands-on approach insisted upon by his mother, Melania.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

Also Read: ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Made This Grim Remark About Donald Trump’s Potential Re-Election

Despite the Trumps' financial capacity to employ multiple nannies for the youngest family member, Melania and Donald Trump have been vocal about minimizing external assistance for Barron. Melania told PEOPLE, "I like to be hands-on. I think it's very important." Trump added, "We keep it [outside help] down to a minimum. If you have too much help, you don't get to know your children." In another interview with Harper's Bazaar, Melania reiterated this stance, acknowledging that while they have hired help for general household needs when it comes to Barron, she takes charge.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

"I don't have a nanny. I have a chef, and I have my assistant, and that's it. I do it myself," she asserted. The former first lady shared that she prefers spending quiet time with family and be part of simple activities like driving together. Despite her own business pursuits, Melania prioritizes her role as a mother, categorizing it as her "first job." She detailed her daily routine in an interview with Parenting, sharing, "I am a full-time mom; that is my first job. The most important job ever." Melania disclosed her involvement in every aspect of Barron's day, from cooking his breakfast to picking him up from school and spending afternoons together.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Davidoff Studios

Also Read: When Donald Trump Mocked Kamala Harris’ Speech Style: “She Speaks in Rhyme”

While Melania previously mentioned hiring a nanny named Clare Hollywood when Barron was a newborn, she expressed a preference for hands-on parenting. "We're spending more time together. If [an event] is not important, I prefer to give the baby a bath and put him in bed," she once explained. Ever since departing the White House, Melania Trump has avoided the spotlight. Although she remains in contact with friends, acquaintances, and White House aides, the former first lady has mostly avoided the public eye. It is noteworthy that, despite her husband's invitations, she is not even present on the campaign trail. She hasn't accompanied him to any of his major court hearings, either.

Donald Trump, kadın

Melania Trump, erkek

Barron Trump, kadın

Kafatası ve kol karşılaştırması pic.twitter.com/XHJRu5RXGt — Recep (@Recep906090) November 19, 2023

Also Read: When Donald Trump Spent $70,000 on Styling His 'Beautiful' Hair for ‘The Apprentice'

Sources informed the Irish Times, which then reappeared in 1945 magazine, that Melania's primary concern was ensuring her son Barron Trump's bright future. “Cloistered behind the gates of her three homes, she sticks to a small circle… But her most ardent pursuit is a personal campaign: helping her son, Barron, with his college search,” the insider said. She seemed to be missing the sense of privacy from her White House days, which she seems to be missing in her post-presidential existence. Her husband, on the other hand, has turned her back into a candidate's spouse, impeding her desire for this seclusion.

More from Inquisitr

Ivana Trump Believed She Was 'Too Successful To Be Mrs. Trump': "One Of Us Had To Go"

Donald Trump Once Boasted About ‘Whining’ His Way Into Winning: “I’m Not Happy if I’m Not Winning”