Here's Ranking Some of The Biggest Lies Told by Robyn Brown on 'Sister Wives'

7 of Robyn Brown's Biggest Fibs on 'Sister Wives'

Sister Wives has grown to be one of the most beloved reality television shows across the world. The story surrounding fame Kody Brown and his polygamous relationship with his four wives: Christine, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn Brown captured the attention and hearts of many. However, the spotlight now falls on Robyn - the last wife standing. Robyn has had many heartwarming moments on the show. Despite being the final one to be married to Kody, she's faced many challenges on the show. From being accepted by the Brown children and the other wives to dealing with the brunt end of things on many occasions. However, there are moments where she's not been the most truthful in situations which has led to some pretty major drama on the show. Here's looking at some of the 7 biggest lies she's told as ranked by Screen Rant:

1. The Furious Rants About Being An Alpha In The Relationship

There have often been discussions on the show about who truly wears the “pants in the relationship.” In retrospect, Robyn often gushes about her husband being the “alpha” in their lives before his three other wives separated from him. The idea of Kody being an alpha could be considered a contradictory remark owing to his actions on the show. Facts such as Kody being estranged from his children, alleged money problems, issues with his exes, and more point away from the idea of what one might perceive an alpha to be, hence, a lie. Robyn might be describing herself given that she’s in a way been the glue that’s held everyone together until the big split.

2. Her 'Rosy' Relationship With Kody

Kody and Robyn have both often portrayed themselves as a picture-perfect couple that’s got everything together. But, every perfect couple has its hardships and ugliness in a way. All isn’t as it seems to be. Robyn practically lives by this quote: “Any home can be a castle when the king and queen are in love.” Robyn often gushes about her romance with Kody and has on many occasions called him her “soulmate.” Well, it didn’t seem very lovey-dovey in season 18 when Kody claimed she was a “difficult” person to live with. Another conversation that raised eyebrows was when she harshly criticized her husband's efforts to make crepes. As per Robyn, her hubby’s “delights” were “disgusting.” Could Robyn be in denial about the truth in her relationship or is this just how things are between them?

3. Her Anger Towards Christine for Kody's Severed Relationship With Meri

Meri was the last one to exit a romantic relationship with Kody Brown, and Robyn was not happy about it. While Meri made it plenty clear about her reasons, her sister wife at the time strongly felt otherwise and blamed Christine for it. Now, this was perhaps in a way a very obvious lie given Meri’s true reason for leaving: she no longer wanted a part of Kody’s family and wanted a fresh start for herself. What’s bizarre is Robyn being “angry” at Christine who played no role whatsoever in Meri’s strained relationship with Brown. So why would Robyn assume it was Christine’s fault? Well, that’s still an enigma.

4. Pointing Fingers

Pointing fingers is never a nice thing to do, especially when you’re in the wrong. For Robyn, the situation might’ve been rather hypocritical as one might assume. In the earlier seasons of the show, there was a time when Kody called Janelle a “s*** sister wife.” This greatly irked Robyn who retorted saying, “Stop pointing fingers.” This was again another contradictory remark because, in the past, she has found herself in situations talking allegedly ill about her other Sister Wives. Moreover, she’s misunderstood them on many occasions. Now this lie was again a rather questionable one.

5. Robyn Upset About The 'Cheap Version' Of Polygamy

The one thing Robyn deeply cherished was all of her Sister Wives together under one roof surrounded by their children and grandchildren. At least that’s what she’s profusely claimed in the previous seasons and gushed about plural marriage. But, in a previous episode, Robyn broke down in tears saying, “I don’t care how many special foods you make or how many fancy houses you rent or anything like that, it’s a cheap version.” As per Without A Crystal Ball, Brown was upset at the shift in dynamic. But, her actions again did not match what she said. As mentioned earlier, the fact that she had a particular preference for food despite the effort put in or the thought that went behind it, speaks volumes of her true thoughts on the aforementioned claims.

6. Her "Fun Times" With Christine Brown

Well, this is one lie that Robyn might not get away with because Christine and Robyn haven’t been on the greatest terms since she was first introduced. The lie began with Robyn claiming, “There’s so many times where Christine and I have had so much fun!” While the reality star remained reminiscent of her time with Christine, the truth was something entirely different. Just after Christine left, she went on to slam her former sister wife proclaiming that she never trusted Robyn, nor did she desire a friendship. This isn’t something a person who had “fun times” would say under circumstances unless there’s been a terrible falling out.

7. Her Desperate Cry For Kody To Be Nice To Meri

As mentioned earlier, Meri was the last one to leave, and boy did she leave with a bang! The altercation between Kody, Meri, and surprisingly Robyn was one for the history books. Throughout the episode, Robyn appeared genuinely distraught with her and the other wives leaving. She’d often break down about her ideal life with all four of them together. During this banter involving Meri, Robyn said in a confessional, “Please say the right thing. Please, please give her something to hang on to.” Shortly after Meri also bid adieu to the life she had, Robyn seemed pleased as punch about the now-monogamous relationship she had. The plot twist: she confessed to wanting a monogamous relationship all along!