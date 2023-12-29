‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Reveals Whether He Still Believes in Plural Marriages After 3 Splits

Sister Wives star Kody Brown, had four marriages before a series of unfortunate events left the once polygamist patriarch of the Brown family with only one wife. During a recent interview, Kody said he no longer supports plural marriage and wouldn't advise others to adopt the contentious way of life.

In an interview with PEOPLE published on December 24, Kody, 54, admitted his thoughts have changed over the years. “I don't advise people to marry and go over three wives,” he said. “I'm not an advocate of plural marriage, but I've had my own experience in it and I've had my own failures in it. Because of that, I'm like, you got to be really, really wise about who is doing it, how they're doing it,” he added.

Oh, wow, Kody Brown is not an advocate for polygamy anymore? What a shocking development. I mean, it's not like he spent years on a reality TV show glamorizing and promoting the polygamous lifestyle or anything. — Joe (@JoeMaristela) December 24, 2023

Kody was previously married to Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown, as seen in the TLC series, per InTouch Weekly. However, in the last two years, he switched to monogamy—albeit not of his own choice. November 2021 saw his ex-wife Christine's first leaving the family, splitting from Kody. Janelle also disclosed her breakup with Kody after leaving. later Meri also left him after a long loveless relationship that was almost platonic.

The TLC personality did, however, add in the interview that plural marriage might work if you know the people "very, very, very well." He shared, “But those marriages that have people who know each other very, very, very well, and they still don’t work.”

Overall, Kody's perspective on the polygamous lifestyle has evolved with maturity and age. “I don't have the answers. When I was 25, I had no experience and all the answers. Now I'm 55 and I have all the experience and zero answers,” he concluded.

Kody and Robyn are still married as of right now, and he recently discussed monogamy in a Sister Wives: One-on-One episode. Kody declared that he "wouldn't be interested" in taking a new spouse. “I would have to tell that woman I will never love you as much as I love her," he said of his close relationship with Robyn. "Now I know better."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

Kody later acknowledged that Robyn, his 45-year-old legal wife, was the one woman he truly fell in love with. In the opening segment of the episode, Kody said about his relationships with Meri, Janelle, and Christine, “I was just choosing to be in that covenant of love with them.”

The father of 18 elaborated, “This isn’t about being like, ‘in love,’ this is about growing a family together, we love each other, we’re required. The gospel requires us to love each other, but I never really actually suffered in a fit a passion in this place.”

On the other hand, Robyn has been transparent about her inclination towards polygamy. “It’s not like I had no other choices. I could have had a very happy, successful relationship with some other men,” the mom of four explained during a January 2022 episode.

