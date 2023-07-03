'Sister Wives' Patriarch Kody Brown Once Wanted Brad Pitt to Join His Family as 'Brother Husband'

Sister Wives patriarch and polygamist, Kody Brown is currently left with just one wife by his side, Robyn Brown. The 53-year-old TV reality star has sweared back in 2011 that "there will never be a fifth wife," since his marriages to his wives at the time were themselves challenging. However, there was a time when he wanted Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt to join him as a "brother husband."

“If there was going to be a brother husband, I would ask Brad to join the family," Kody exclusively told Huff Post in a 2011 interview. He continued by praising Angelina Jolie: “I’m an Angie guy. She is weird but she's genuine. She was married to Billy Bob, come on. It’s not a matter of Jen being dull, but I think Angelina Jolie is a real humanitarian. I see her as a mother. Jen could do it well, but Brad and Angie are good parents.”

Spilling the beans on not including any more wives on the popular show, Kody revealed, “No more wives because I feel maxed out. I want to give them all that I’ve got. I think that I can manage it. I do want to ... No, maybe I don’t think I can manage it.” However, he sounded excited about Pitt and Jolie welcoming more children and called them excellent parents. Kody said, “Angie and Brad should have more children ... They are good parents. I like them. They are involved. I think Angelina Jolie has got a heart of gold.”

Kody's interest in Pitt joining the controversial family stemmed from a comment the Bullet Train actor made on his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. As quoted by New York Post, During a 2011 interview with Parade Magazine, Pitt described his marriage with Aniston as "uninteresting." He said, “I spent the ‘90s trying to hide out, trying to duck the full celebrity cacophony. I started to get sick of myself sitting on a couch, holding a joint, hiding out. It started feeling pathetic. It became very clear to me that I was intent on trying to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn’t living an interesting life myself. I think that my marriage [to Aniston] had something to do with it. Trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn’t."

However, Pitt soon denied the statement and remarked that it was framed "out-of-context." Pitt clarified, “It grieves me that this was interpreted this way. Jen is an incredibly giving, loving, and hilarious woman who remains my friend. It is an important relationship I value greatly. The point I was trying to make is not that Jen was dull, but that I was becoming dull to myself – and that, I am responsible for.”

By 2023, Pitt is engulfed in a legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie after she filed for divorce in 2016. As for Kody Brown, his daughter Mykelti Brown, whom he shares with ex-wife Christine Brown, has clarified that her dad is not interested in taking any more wives. "Part of that is because my dad and my moms aren’t really part of the religion anymore either, the religion we grew up with, the Apostolic United Brethren where the polygamy base of faith and Mormonism kind of came from. They’re not active in the church and they’re not active in that religion or their beliefs in that church," she explained.

