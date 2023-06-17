When Whoopi Goldberg Advocated Men's Right to Self-Defense Against Women's Physical Attacks

Whoopi Goldberg is renowned for her authentic yet comedic roles throughout her acting career. But in recent years, she has garnered attention for her controversial remarks on sensitive topics. One such remark entailed Goldberg claiming that it was "okay" for men to hit a woman back. This statement sent shockwaves across her fandom who since then began questioning their support for Goldberg.

The conversation began after Goldberg and her fellow hosts on The View were engaged in a conversation regarding an elevator fight between Jay-Z and his sister-in-law Solange. The video first released by TMZ observed the members of the family immersed in a heated argument that led the two to throw hands at each other while in an elevator. The monochromatic and pixelated video that noted the presence of Beyoncé's family, initially observed the lot in a calm atmosphere. But not long after, the video captured the violence that ensued between Jay-Z and his sister-in-law.

The hosts from The View discussed what could've possibly led to such a situation and even what Beyoncé's minimal involvement might have meant during the heated argument. The discussion also involved strong questioning of the motive behind such a reaction between both parties during the ordeal. Goldberg was observed to be keenly and patiently listening in to the conversation, waiting for her turn to speak. She then expressed her opinion on the matter leaving almost everyone in shock at her response. Goldberg claims that it would be okay for a man to hit back.

The Sister Act actress claimed that if she hit a man, that same man had every right to "slap" her back. The fellow co-hosts' expressions gave away how shocked they were. They strongly claimed that they "weren't there," so it was hard to gauge the situation in a neutral manner. They also mentioned that there was only audio and no video proof that offers context as to what really went down between Jay-Z and his wife Beyoncé's sister.

Prior to making her highly criticized comment, Goldberg mentioned how Solange was "ready" for what Jay-Z was about to do to her. She insinuated the fact that when someone initiates a physical attack, one has the right to hit back. "If anybody hits you, you have the right," said Goldberg.

The statement bewildered several fans as they struggled to comprehend Goldberg's stance on men being allowed to hit women. Speculations and rumors of her leaving the show due to the controversial statement were abuzz with great clamor. However, Goldberg was quick to address such rumors and clarified what she'd actually meant with her statement.

The Ghost actress posted a video on her official Facebook page in light of the events. "I didn't say Jay-Z should've hit Solange," said Goldberg in clarification. She further pointed out that it certainly isn't ok for men to hit women and merely stood by her belief in equal rights given the situation. "If you hit anybody they have the right to hit you back," rectified Goldberg. She laid careful emphasis on her statement and noted that it was how she felt and that it was the reason she doesn't 'slap anybody'.

