How Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Affair Sent Shockwaves Through Their Businesses Amid Backlash

In the aftermath of the scandalous affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, the repercussions rippled through the very foundations of their businesses. Lisa Vanderpump, a key figure in the Vanderpump Rules universe, recently shared insights. The insight was into how the drama unfolded eventually. It left its mark on Sandoval and Tom Schwartz's bar, TomTom, situated in the vibrant heart of West Hollywood.

Vanderpump, a star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills discussed the season of Vanderpump Rules and shared insights, about the boycotts faced by TomTom and Schwartz & Sandys. The fallout from Sandoval and Levis's affair triggered a backlash. This made Vanderpump question whether the consequences they faced were proportional to the condemnation they received. In March 2023 news emerged about Sandoval's infidelity, which sparked a storm of reviews and pleas, from fans to boycott his establishments. Despite all the chaos Sandoval urged his followers not to direct their anger towards his loved ones or business partners.

The actor, acknowledging his role as a "small part of a much bigger thing," expressed remorse for the collateral damage suffered by his partners and employees, as per The Daily Mail. As a gesture of accountability, Sandoval announced a temporary hiatus to address the fallout, stressing the need for time and respect for those affected. While Sandoval's professional life faces the storm, his ex-partner, Leviss, embarked on a journey of personal growth. On New Year's Eve, she reflected on her tumultuous year, vowing to be a "better friend" and expressing gratitude for the support she received during her darkest days. Leviss, who chose not to return to Vanderpump Rules, unveiled her resolve for an "epic 2024."

The consequences went beyond affecting the individuals involved on a level. Ariana Madix, who used to be Sandoval's girlfriend faced the challenges head-on. Moved forward in her life. She even participated in Dancing With The Stars. Finished in place, with her professional partner Pasha Pashkov, as per US Weekly. She fulfilled one of her dreams by announcing her debut on Broadway. On the other hand, Sandoval sought redemption by joining the celebrity reality show Special Forces; Worlds Toughest Yet. Unfortunately, his journey took a turn when he was disqualified before completing the training. During the season two premiere of Fox's show he openly confessed to going through some of the months of his life. Expressed a desire for self-imposed penance.

As the story unfolds further Leviss announced her podcast called Rachel Goes Rogue, which is scheduled to debut in January 2024 after all the scandalous events have settled down. The eleventh season of Vanderpump Rules is set to premiere on January 30th, 2024. Will showcase a mix of faces along with new dynamics within the cast. However, missing from this seasons lineup's is Leviss herself as she decided not to return after enduring a turbulent affair that left a lasting impact, on both her personal and professional life.

