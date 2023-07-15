‘Teen Mom’ Fame Kayla Sessler Reveals Her New Business as ‘Young & Pregnant’ Spin-off Gets Canceled

MTV has decided to downsize the Teen Mom franchise once more, with reports indicating that the spinoff series Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant has been canceled even before Season 4 could commence production. After running for three seasons, the MTV show faced low ratings and was ultimately canceled in March 2023. Among the cast members who were part of the third season of Young and Pregnant were Kayla Sessler, Brianna Jaramillo, Kiaya Elliott, Madisen Beith, and Rachel Beaver.

Following the cancellation of the Young and Pregnant spinoff by the network, Teen Mom cast member Kayla Sessler has recently revealed her aspirations for a new career path.

Also Read: Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Released From Prison, Sent to Rehab Facility After Surprising Court Ruling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Sessler (@kayla_sessler)

Kayla, who is 24 years old, has recently unveiled her fresh venture through a new Instagram profile, signaling her departure from filming. The reality star has embarked on a career in esthetics, providing cosmetic treatments to her followers. In her Instagram profile description, the TV personality disclosed that she is presently pursuing a cosmetology education in DeKalb, Illinois. Kayla even delightedly posted a video showcasing her micro-blading expertise while working on her very first client, as per the reports from The U.S. Sun.

As reported by The Ashley's Reality Roundup in March, the network decided to halt the progress of Season 4, opting not to proceed with the production. “Calls went out today to the cast and let them know it’s done, The crew has also been informed that there will be no Season 4. All of the big exec producers were on the calls, and each girl and each of the grandmas was spoken to," one of Ashley’s sources shared. The group of girls initiated their foray into the entertainment industry through the program's debut in 2018. Notably, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter features Ashley Jones and Jade Cline, who also commenced their reality TV journeys on the same show.

Image Source: Instagram | @teenmom

Also Read: 'Teen Mom' Chelsea Houska Shares New Photo Without Hair Extensions or Wig Surprising Fans

The decision to cancel Young and Pregnant didn't come as a total shock, given the show's ongoing struggle to attract a substantial viewership. The premiere of Season 3B managed to gather a meager 161,000 viewers, which further underscored the challenges faced by the series. Nevertheless, according to Ashley's source, the cancellation marked a "sad day" for those involved in the production.

While some cast members expressed their interest in returning, it should be noted that Beaver had previously announced her intention to depart from the show if it continued. In August 2022, she openly shared with her fans that the series was negatively impacting her mental well-being, highlighting the toll it was taking on her. "My mental health is/will always be more important than money. Therefore I have decided to quit Teen Mom," she said at the time. "This will be my last season and I appreciate the opportunity I have been given. It was fun while it lasted," said Rachel at the time.

Also Read: MTV Teen Mom Star Catelynn Baltierra's Fans Are Bashing Her for Putting Daughter's Life in 'Danger'

More from Inquisitr

'Teen Mom' Star Ashley Jones Sets the Record Straight as Fans Point Out a Possible 'Baby Bump'

'Teen Mom' Alum Chelsea Houska And Daughter Aubree Pose With 'Bizarre' Object As Prop For Video