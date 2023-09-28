Sister Wives' Meri Brown and Kody's only child, Leon Brown, attended a performance at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater and shared a photo after watching Joy Oladokun and Brandi Carlile in concert on Instagram over the weekend. They posted a slideshow of images that included themselves sobbing and smiling in response to the music, as well as images of the performers on stage, as reported by People.

Sister Wives' Leon Brown Shares What Got Them Through 'Some of My Darkest Days' https://t.co/Il6LX6ywj9 — People (@people) September 19, 2023

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Confesses Missing Her Estranged Husband Kody Brown After Holiday Quarrel

Leon wrote, "I’ve been trying all week to find the words to describe seeing @joyoladokun for the second & third time & seeing @brandicarlile for the first time last weekend. I just don’t think words cut it honestly. Joy’s music has gotten me through some of my darkest days. I sobbed watching them play ‘somehow’ at red rocks." Leon went on to share a childhood confession, "As a queer kid who was also raised in a church that taught me to hate myself, joy’s music deeply resonates with me. I can’t really think of words other than— thank you, joy, for creating art so life-affirming & hope giving, your music has truly changed my life."

Leon Brown was born to Meri and Kody Brown in 1995. Originally, they came out as gay on an episode of the popular TLC program in 2017. Leon, who also goes by Leo, transitioned in 2022. They also came forward with the news that they underwent top surgery to establish their preferred gender earlier this year. It appears that Meri supported Leon's gender identification and his relationship with Audrey, but the family patriarch has a different point of view.

Well of course they did. That makes them so much more important.



‘Sister Wives’ star Leon Brown and transgender partner come out as transgender https://t.co/tQhYyYqnXE — NC ShangriLa 🏝 (@NCShangriLa) June 28, 2022

According to The U.S. Sun, Leon separated themselves from the family to look for a 'safer community.' Gwendlyn Brown, the daughter of Kody and Christine Brown, also posted a video on YouTube at the time in which she discussed the situation. She said, "With Leon being transgender and queer in general and being in a family that predominantly practices a Mormon Fundamentalist faith, Mormonism hasn’t traditionally been kind to queer people. Especially with a family that’s quite a bit conservative and partially against transsexuality in general. [Leon has] just been separating themselves from the situation, and has been sticking with people who are more safe with them. It’s not that they’re not fitting in. It’s that they have chosen to go to people they can trust. They’ve found a safer community for themselves."

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Reveals Kody’s Long-Standing Disinterest in Now Ex-Wife Christine

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephen J. Cohen

Kody did 'not support Leon's transition at all,' a family source told The U.S. Sun last month. The insider said, "He's actually disgusted by it, as terrible as that is. Kody is telling close friends, 'This is a new person. I don't know who this person is, but this is not the little girl that I raised.' They don't have a relationship anymore, and because of it, it has affected his relationship with Meri, 100 percent." For Meri Brown, the source added, "Leon is her only child, and she wasn't going to disown them. She will pick Leon over Kody every day."

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Kody and Janelle Brown Broke Up At Least ‘Thrice’ Before Finally Splitting Up

More from Inquisitr

‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Finds Love and Happiness Again With Fiancé David Woolley

‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Consulted a Matchmaker Before Meeting Her Fiancé David Woolley