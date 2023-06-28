‘1000-LB. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton is Grateful as She Completes a Year Since Weight Loss Surgery

Tammy Slaton, known for her appearance on the reality show 1000-lb. Sisters, is expressing her gratitude while approaching the one-year mark since undergoing bariatric surgery. In an exclusive interview with People, the TLC personality opened up about her health. "It’s fun to be progressing as much as I am," she told the news outlet while revealing her journey to a happy and healthy life.

Tammy had bariatric surgery in 2022 after a few months in a weight-loss rehab. In order to qualify for the surgery, the star had to lose weight, dropping from her 717 pounds to a target weight of 550 pounds. Tammy managed to hit her goal weight and weighed 534 pounds before going in for surgery. About the surgery, Tammy told the outlet, I wised up and got my surgery. I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime."

The surgery came with its complications, with Tammy being put on a ventilator and placed in a medically-induced coma after she stopped breathing. However, she has returned from this near-death experience with more strength and confidence than ever before.

Tammy expressed, "I'm feeling great and thankful to be alive." Tammy had to use the support of a walking aid and oxygen tank at one point. However, the TLC star recently debuted photos of herself on Instagram without her oxygen tube. Fans also spotted her out shopping without the help of her wheelchair. Reflecting on her recovery process, Tammy revealed, "Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine. I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it."

Fans of 1000-lb. Sisters have been vocal in their support and admiration for Tammy and her sister Amy Slaton's weight loss transformations since their appearance on the show. The determination showed by Tammy struck a chord with many who are going through their own weight-loss journey and feel inspired by the relentless work done by her.

In late May, fans celebrated the sisters' progress after a photo from a night out together showcased their remarkable developments. Fans and followers were quick to point out how different the Slaton sisters look after their transformation. Social media users praised Tammy and Amy, with one follower exclaiming, "Both look SO good, but Tammy... wow wow Wonder Woman wow... she's BEAUTIFUL!" Another commented, "This picture just brings tears of joy to my eyes. Just goes to show what strong women can do to change things in their lives when they want to."

Tammy is known for being social with her fans and letting them know about her well-being through her Instagram account. She candidly shared updates about her weight loss journey and has chosen not to comment on her marital status. Reports have suggested that Tammy and her ex-husband Caleb Willingham separated earlier this year, only a five months after their wedding. The two reportedly met each other in a rehab facility and helped each other maintain their goals and health.

As the one-year anniversary of her bariatric surgery approaches, Tammy Slaton is loving her health progress and expressing gratitude for her new life through a fresh perspective. Her dedication is the key that has led several people to follow her and look forward to a great future.

