Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Spotted Together Amid Millepied's Infidelity Allegations

Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied were spotted together in a public outing, just days prior to reports of Millepied's alleged infidelity. The couple was photographed at Georges in Paris on Monday, where Portman, 41, appeared joyful and engaged in conversation with Director Todd Haynes, reported People.

Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied Spotted Out Together Just Days Before Reports Of His Alleged Affair Natalie and her husband of almost a decade were seen hanging out in Paris, just days before reports of alleged infidelity by Benjamin dropped. pic.twitter.com/J4gbtb2oeR — Soulwell Publishing Group® (@SoulwellPublish) June 3, 2023

Numerous reports have emerged regarding Benjamin Millepied's alleged involvement in an affair with a 25-year-old woman. The news was, however, initially disclosed by the French publication Voici. Citing a source, People magazine stated that the alleged affair was of a "short-lived" nature and has already concluded.

The insider further revealed that, despite these allegations, the Oscar-winning actress and her dancer husband have been actively addressing their marital challenges in private. "He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together. Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy," the source told the publication.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

A source close to the situation, as reported by Page Six, has affirmed that the couple remains together. The insider shared that they have not separated and are actively working on resolving their issues. The source mentioned that Benjamin Millepied is making heartfelt efforts to seek Natalie Portman's forgiveness, demonstrating his love for her and their family.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's first encounter took place on the set of the film Black Swan, where Portman assumed the lead role and Millepied choreographed the dances and even made an appearance. Their professional collaboration continued with Portman's 2018 movie, Vox Lux, in which she portrayed a troubled pop star. The couple welcomed their first child, son Aleph, in 2011, followed by their daughter Amalia in 2017. During her acceptance speech at the 2011 Oscars, a pregnant Portman expressed her gratitude to her beloved partner, Benjamin Millepied, referring to him as her "beautiful love" and acknowledged his role as the choreographer of Black Swan, which had now become the most significant role of her life.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

On August 4, 2012, the couple exchanged vows and officially tied the knot. They celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in August 2022, and although they generally maintain a private personal life, they didn't let this significant milestone go unnoticed. The duo took to social media to pay tribute to each other. Portman, known for her role in Thor: Love and Thunder, posted a heartwarming picture of herself and Benjamin Millepied at the London premiere of the Marvel movie. In the caption, she wrote about their ten-year journey together, stating, "Ten years today @benjaminmillepied, and it keeps getting better…" The photo and caption captured the couple's enduring love and their continued happiness.