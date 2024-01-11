Travis Kelce, who is presently dating Taylor Swift, recently admitted on the newest edition of his podcast, New Heights, that he is feeling the pressure as he tries to come up with the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the Grammy winner.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ryan Kang

Travis discussed the upcoming romantic occasion candidly with his brother, Jason Kelce, on the show. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed that the search for the perfect gift has left him stressed, recognizing that getting the right present for someone like Taylor Swift is no easy task.

"Whether you’re feeling the Valentine’s Day pressure like Jason [Kelce] and I, or trying to figure out the right gift for a significant other, Etsy is the go-to destination for adding that special touch," Travis stated during the podcast in the prewritten ad, per Billboard.

Jason, a Philadelphia Eagles player, joined the conversation and shared his own Valentine's Day troubles. "With Valentine's Day just around the corner, it's about that time of year I start shopping for something extra special for Kylie," he shared. "That's kind of a lie—I usually do it last second, just like every other man out here on the planet." Despite this, he expressed a desire to acquire something "extra special" for his wife, Kylie Kelce, by utilizing the creative and customizable possibilities available on Etsy. The brothers stressed the platform's role as the "real MVP" in assisting them in finding unique and considerate gifts for their various relationships, as reported by the Independent.

he was literally reading a commercial — Val • (@karmaszone) January 10, 2024

Travis mocked his brother about the typical combo of chocolates and flowers during a fun debate regarding traditional gifts. "Oh my gosh, chocolates and flowers?" he remarked. Travis, who is going to celebrate his first Valentine's Day with Swift, opens up about the difficulties of selecting a meaningful present. Travis attempted to gift Swift a friendship bracelet during one of her tour stops in Kansas City back in July. Since then, the two have been seen together at Chiefs games, and their romance has become a public spectacle.

Travis blushed when Swift was mentioned in a recent TikTok interview, confirming her standing as the most famous contact on his phone. Despite the popularity and attention that has surrounded their relationship, the couple appears to be handling it well, attending events together and supporting one other's ambitions.

it was an ad for etsy. y’all will make a headline out of anything — Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) January 10, 2024

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift told Time magazine in December, making her first public remarks on the relationship. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."

