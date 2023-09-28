Romance rumors are brewing as Taylor Swift once more fueled speculations of the possibility of her dating NFL player, Travis Kelce. The two have reportedly spent much time in each other's company and are getting acquainted. As per Page Six, Swift is already rendering her support for Travis in a rather adorable manner.

The You Are In Love singer was spotted attending Sunday’s game featuring Travis’s team: the Kansas City Chiefs.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cooper Neill

His team had a stupendous game against their opponents, the Chicago Bears at the Arrowhead Stadium. What made this special was that Swift spent all her time cheering for her rumored boyfriend’s team with enthusiasm alongside his mother, Donna Kelce. The pair were in the VIP section of the stadium while cheering their home team passionately, side-by-side.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Hanna

Swift, as usual, slayed her outfit for the day in a classic and yet chic get-up. She was spotted wearing a basic white tank top with blue jeans. On account of team spirit, paired her tank top with a jacket featuring Travis’s team colors: Red and white. The colors went with Swift’s aesthetic given she’s a big fan of the striking color and even has an album named in honor of it. To complete her look, she let her beautiful blonde locks free and donned her iconic red lipstick.

Taylor Swift chatting it up with Travis Kelce's mom, Donna ❤️



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/n2Ez2LkWFm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 24, 2023

Travis’ mother on the other hand wore a Jersey with her son’s number - 87, printed boldly in white, and like Swift, she too had her hair down. The two women were often observed to be chatting away and appeared to be engaged in wholesome conversations with each other. Every time Travis Kelce’s team would score, they’d both join in with the audience offering a thunderous applause while celebrating the moment.

We GOTTA ask about you and Taylor Swift..



"I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead..



We'll see what happens in the near future"



🗣🗣LET’S GOOOOO @tkelce #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/dYEyxvYfLw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2023

Travis was recently on the Pat McAfee show where he discussed upcoming games and his strategies among a list of other topics. The show’s official account on X, formerly Twitter shared a snippet of when he urged Swift to come watch one of his games. The thread on X read, “We GOTTA ask about you and Taylor Swift…” The video attached contained Travis's explanation, “I told her that I’ve seen her rock stage in Arrowhead,” he pointed out. Travis added while gushing, “She might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead… Let's see what happens in the near future.”

Although nothing solid has been confirmed by both parties, Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce who is also an NFL player for The Philadelphia Eagles made a joke on his show addressing rumors. He said in a recent interview referencing his brother’s connection with Swift, “It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know about what’s happening with Travis’ love life.” He continued, “But, having said that man I think they’re doing great, and it’s all 100 percent true and I hope that this thing goes the mile,” per Marie Clarie. In conclusion to his brother's statements, Travis said, “Stop asking my brother about my love life.”

🎥| Taylor Swift was spotted leaving with Travis Kelce after his game! pic.twitter.com/y1cDxFLovC — Pop Flop (@ThePopFlop) September 25, 2023

