Fans Are Furious With Travis Barker for Letting His Daughter Alabama Post “Disgusting” Photos

Recently, Alabama Barker, Travis Barker's daughter posted images and videos of herself on social media showing off a seductive ensemble. Fans lashed out at Travis for letting his daughter participate in a provocative picture session. As reported by The Sun, in her most recent pictures, the youngster was seen wearing a black leather jacket, no shirt, and thong underwear.

The outfit exposed her legs, chest, and stomach, and long blond hair styled in loose waves. Her face-heavy makeup and knee-high black boots completed the ensemble. In one photo, Alabama was seen leaning down and propping her butt out. Another revealed the dessert just above her thong, emblazoned with her initials and last name in a beautiful beaded script. One more picture featured the star sloppily eating the cupcake, her fingers, stomach, and chest covered in vanilla icing. Alabama used the caption, "NO BARS. @jcstrands."

As per the outlet, the fans attacked 48-year-old Travis for allowing his daughter to shoot such lewd pictures. One fan wrote, "I know she’s 18 now, but this makes me uncomfortable." Another user commented, "She is so ugh and her parents are disgusting for allowing her to behave this way since she was like 14-15." A third user wrote, "So wrong .. absolutely disgusting."

Previously, the drummer also came under fire when his daughter Alabama disclosed the 18th birthday present that her well-known father had given her. As per the reports, pundits took to a well-known Kardashian forum to express their outrage at the teen's gifts. One of the users wrote, "These are the gifts that Alabama posted to her Instagram Story. Humble, much? Travis is a bad father for letting his kids do whatever they want to do" Another fan commented, "Gross, I am poor, worked through the whole year and got nothing. This made me angry and depressed." A third user wrote, "Is this something normal celebrities do? Maybe reality stars but not celebrities, right?"

On Monday, December 25, Alabama, who turned 18 on Christmas Eve, posted footage of herself and her 20-year-old brother Landon Barker accepting the extravagant presents on her Instagram Stories. Giant red bows adorned the hoods of two black Mercedes G-Wagons that were parked in the driveway. She left Travis a heartfelt note over the video, "I love you!"

The influencer also uploaded a video of her driving her brand-new vehicle. Landon and Alabama are shared by Travis and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Atiana, Shanna's 24-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her ex Oscar De La Hoya, views Travis as a father figure as well. Apart from this, Travis is the stepfather to Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, the children of wife Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-husband Scott Disick. On November 4, the couple welcomed son Rocky Thirteen into their family, growing their brood once more. Kourtney initially introduced Rocky to the public on December 22. She shared a rotating series of pictures on social media that showed off their son's little head and feet as she and Travis alternated holding him.

