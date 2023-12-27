In a spectacular display of holiday generosity, Travis Barker, the acclaimed drummer of Blink-182, spared no expense in delighting his children, Landon and Alabama, with opulent surprises that left them thoroughly amazed. The festive reveal took place on Christmas Day, as the siblings were presented with their own sleek Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons, adorned with massive red bows, parked elegantly in the family's driveway.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Alabama, who celebrated her 18th birthday on Christmas Eve, couldn't contain her excitement, exclaiming, "What the f**k!" on her Instagram Story as her father, 48, revealed the luxury SUV to her per the US WEEKLY. Letting her 2 million followers in on the festive spectacle, she provided a sneak peek of the all-black G-Wagons, effectively encapsulating the epitome of opulence. The 2024 G-Wagon, known for its high-end features and performance, starts at around $140,000. However, knowing Barker's penchant for extravagance, it's safe to assume that he spared no expense in ensuring his kids had all the bells and whistles, potentially driving the cost even higher.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Faraone

In a heartwarming video clip, Landon, 20, rushed down the driveway, exclaiming his need to "get my phone." Meanwhile, Barker admired the two impressive cars, adding to the joyous atmosphere. It's worth noting that he shares both Landon and Alabama with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. He's also a father figure to Moakler's daughter, Atiana, 24, from her previous marriage to Oscar De La Hoya. As if the G-Wagons weren't enough, the drummer, and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, continued to shower Alabama with luxury. A highly coveted Hermès Birkin bag made its appearance as an additional gift, showcasing the family's commitment to extravagance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Luella Barker (@alabamaluellabarker)

Alabama confidently showcased her recent acquisition on her social media platform, posting a video where she held the ivory Birkin bag on her lap. The palladium hardware suggests a price range of $25,000 to $35,000 underscoring the family's lifestyle. From the dazzling Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons to the iconic Hermès Birkin bag, the Barker family's holiday celebrations truly epitomize a spirit of opulence. Recently, the release of the initial images featuring Rocky Thirteen, the newborn son of Kardashian and Barker, triggered a range of responses from the public.

According to The Sun, although numerous fans were thrilled to get a peek into the couple's family moments, a portion of the audience expressed discontent on social media, characterizing the reveal as an attention-seeking endeavor. At 44 and 47 respectively, Kardashian and Barker introduced baby Rocky to the world through Instagram nearly two months following his birth, sharing a heartfelt collection of personal snapshots. The caption accompanying their joint post simply read "ROCKY" with a heart emoji. The series of photos depicted tender family moments: the first showed Kardashian resting her head on Barker's lap as he gently held Rocky close; another captured a sweet moment of Barker cradling Rocky's tiny feet.

