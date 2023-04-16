14 Classic Ferraris and Mercedes-Benz Cars Worth a Combined £26 MILLION to be Auctioned in May

Car fanatics are gearing up (pun intended) for the ultimate upcoming four-wheeler auction. A mind-boggling stash of 12 Ferraris and 2 Mercedes-Benz classic cars that have a whopping combined worth of £26 million is up for grabs to the highest bidder.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jack Taylor

According to Daily Mail, these aren't ordinary classics as most of these car models existed nearly 68 years ago. This also brings into question their milage - it isn't top-notch and was purposefully maintained in that condition to preserve its quality. Rest assured they're all incredibly beautiful cars and hold extreme value for a vintage car collector.

Spanning nearly seven decades of automotive history, The Aurora Collection is offered entirely without reserve at RM Sotheby's Villa Erba. The single-owner collection features a mix of historic and modern Ferraris, as well as a 300 SL Gullwing. Details: https://t.co/DXrsjnX3xH pic.twitter.com/CRk9Z4iT1Q — RM Sotheby's (@rmsothebys) April 12, 2023

The Aurora collection is extremely pristine and has been described as "one of the finest single-owner collections in Europe." According to an official post on Twitter by RM Sotheby's, all 14 cars - a blend of both historic and modern Ferraris along with a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing - are going to be sold without a reserve in the month of May. The location is by the beautiful and serene shores of Lake Como in Italy, the playground of the wealthy.

According to a Sotheby's spokesperson, the cars are strictly going to be sold to fellow collectors. The person selling this never-seen-before edition of cars was a fellow veteran in the field of collecting vintage cars and is only proceeding to "move on" from these beauties since there has been a spike in the value of vintage cars, despite the economic situation.

Among the Ferrari stars featured in The Aurora Collection is this 250 GT SWB Berlinetta. It's offered without reserve at Villa Erba. https://t.co/KMmxpQrXez pic.twitter.com/WFv8sqLDD7 — RM Sotheby's (@rmsothebys) April 12, 2023

There's one specific car that collectors are definitely vying to get their hands on, and it's also one of the most expensive and best-ever made GT sports cars in Ferraris history: the 250 GT SWB Berlinetta. It was the last of its kind to have been manufactured. This beauty and beast of a car is capped at an estimated price of £6.6 - £7.5 million. The car even made a cameo appearance in the first Disney Herbie film The Love Bug which aired back in 1969.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Burton

This Benz has been a must-have and sought-after car in the world of vintage cars. Only 24 alloy 300 SL Gullwing are known to have survived, one of which is going to be auctioned off in May. Its sleek and elegant design and the sparkling silver paint job are definitely a glitter that's gold to collectors when they flock in May. Going once, going twice, it will be sold at an estimate of £1 - £1.3 million to someone very lucky to have this model.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Juergen Schwarz

Last but certainly not least, the other half of the Mercedes-Benz duo is another stunning classic - the 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SC Roadster, a stellar ride back when it made its debut at the 1957 Geneva motor show, according to Sports Car Digest.

This fuel-injected classic is set to bid adieu at an estimated price of £528 - £704K at the auction. These are but just a sneak peek into the curtains of the pristine Aurora collection of Sotheby's 14-car collection that's simply waiting to unravel in May.