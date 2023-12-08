Here's Literally Why Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Named Their Son 'Rocky 13'

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is renowned for choosing unique names for their offspring, and the latest addition to the family is no exception. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently welcomed their baby boy, and the couple opted for the name ‘Rocky.’ As fans eagerly enjoyed the newest member of the Kardashian-Barker union, there’s a fascinating backstory behind this peculiar choice. Kourtney and Travis, who have children from previous relationships, were elated about the prospect of expanding their family after tying the knot. The couple candidly shared their journey on the reality show The Kardashians, giving fans a glimpse into their attempts to conceive, including exploring In vitro fertilization (IVF).

However, embracing a belief in destiny, Kourtney expressed, "We are officially done with IVF. We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen." Their faith proved well-founded when, in June 2023, Kourtney announced her pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert, creatively using a sign that referenced the band’s All the Small Things music video. Confirming the baby’s name as Rocky, the couple shared the inspiration behind this unique choice. Barker, the Blink-182 drummer, played a prominent role in shortlisting the name Rocky. In a revealing interview with his daughter, Alabama Barker, Travis disclosed, "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time. And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time," referring to Sylvester Stallone's iconic role. The number 13, tattooed on Travis's arm, also held special significance.

As per an article in Nicki Swift, despite Alabama’s initial contemplation, the name Rocky resonated with the Kardashian family. The official birth certificate revealed the full name as Rocky Thirteen Barker. Born just before Halloween at midnight on November 1, 2023, Rocky has already become a unique and priced possession for the Kardashian family. Kourtney didn't keep the baby's name under wraps, and fans got a hint of it during a Disney-themed baby shower in September 2023. While sharing moments on social media, Kim Kardashian inadvertently leaked the name when showcasing a wishing tree dedicated to the new baby. A handwritten message reading, "May Baby Rocky have the most ... life filled with love, happiness," fueled speculation about the chosen name.

The confirmation came during Barker's appearance on the One Life One Chance podcast in October 2023. Describing Rocky as a "hard" name, Travis humorously remarked that the baby might "come out of my wife's vagina doing front kicks and pushups." While the comedic prediction may not have come to fruition, Rocky Thirteen Barker stands out as a distinctive and fitting name for the newest member of the Kardashian clan.

