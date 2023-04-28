Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s Fans Demand To ‘Do Better’ After Alabama's Recent Post

Fans are demanding Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian to "Do Better!" after Alabama,17, posted a picture on Instagram of herself reportedly in revealing and inappropriate attire, which received major backlash, reports The U.S. Sun.

Travis Barker and his daughter are currently facing major criticism from followers and fans after her recent post on Instagram. The 17-year-old posted a carousel picture of herself in what appears to be her kitchen in the background, featuring her fridge, pantry, kitchen counter, and a TV. She sported an ensemble of black — a mini crop top and a mini-skirt — and adorned herself with diamond jewelry including but not exclusive to rings, thick chains, and bracelets. She did her hair up with a high-tied ponytail, which complimented her glam makeup, including her signature overlined lips. She captioned her post as: "Creepin on the low, I guess that's get back (sic)."

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth | Getty Images

It didn't take long for her 1.4 million followers to respond to the post. However, a wide range of them followed with negative comments and a majority of them emphasized her age being a problem. "You're literally a child," wrote @meradetharias, while @2017_mrs_c said, "Am I the only one who thinks it's creepy that this is a 17-year-old child posting pictures like this?" "What would expect with the type of parents she has?" said a follower, who goes by @88thegreat, throwing shade at Alabama's father, Travis Barker, and step-mom, Kourtney Kardashian.

Photo by Phillip Faraone | Getty Images for boohooMAN

There were several comments on the post that dissed and threw shade at her inappropriate attire. Alabama wasn't the only one taking the heat, as fans also called out her father heavily in the post for "allowing" her to post such pictures. @siennamohajer commented, "Shameful that her dad lets her do this to herself" "@travisbarker get your daughter she's just a child," wrote @jewelalvarez7. "Looking like a 25-year-old posing for OF... @travisbarker great parenting," said @simplyallyvee.

Even though there were tons of negative comments on the post, many fans did come to the young girl's defense while mentioning her approaching birthday, which would mean Alabama would be a legal adult. Others insinuated to turn the other cheek toward the post or rather "mind your business" as a fan pointed out in a comment.

According to reports by The U.S. Sun, Alabama recently posted a TikTok video styled in the same attire as the Instagram post with her friend, who wore a black corset and plaid mini-skirt. She again received backlash for it in her comments section. Many fans compared the dancing duo to Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods's friendship. Alabama snapped right back at a commentator who made the comparison and said, "People really mistake my character, and I hate that 4 them," she said, defending herself.