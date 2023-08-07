Teen Mom Fans Claim Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant Again After Spotting ‘Obvious’ Clue in Vacation Pics

Baby on the way. At least that's what fans suggest after spotting "obvious" signs of pregnancy in Kailyn Lowry's latest Instagram vacation pictures. The Teen Mom 2 alum sparked rumors of expecting a baby again during her vacation to Cancún, Mexico.

Lowry welcomed a baby secretly over the holidays. And this was reason enough for fans to believe in the news. Several photos from her getaway in Quintana Roo showed 'signs' that added fuel to the rumors, reported The U.S. Sun.

Also Read: ‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Celebrates Son Jace’s 14th Birthday After Regaining Custody With Heartfelt Post

Image Source: Getty Images | Jamie McCarthy

On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, the reality star shared a post from her vacation with a large group on her Instagram profile, straight from the heavenly beaches of Cancún. Apparently, the 31-year-old seemed to be celebrating a friend's wedding at the tropical destination.

Lowry and the rest of her crew were dressed for the beach in their bathing suits and coverups. She also shared a snapshot of the souvenir, which was a pair of sunglasses with the couple's name engraved on it, "Kayla & Malik," along with the date of their nuptials: "08.03.23."

The MTV star captioned the post with the wedding hashtag #gatewaytogatewood and tagged the newlyweds. However, fans were more concerned about her body and the changes it showed that were apparent signs of pregnancy. Some fans pointed at her ankles, which were 'much more swollen' than usual.

Also Read: 'Teen Mom' Fame Tyler Baltierra Shares Impressive Before-After Transformation Pictures

Congratulations to "Teen Mom" alum, Kailyn Lowry, on baby no. 5! 🍼 pic.twitter.com/PGRtT1fwm8 — E! News (@enews) July 6, 2023

Amongst the large crowd, Lowry was seen wearing a bright pink bikini with a tan crochet coverup, her hair tied up in a messy bun, and a brown pair of sunglasses. In the pic, she leaned forward, resting her hands on her knees and showing off her tanned legs from the beach.

Also Read: ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Nathan Griffith’s Sister Reveals Disturbing Details About His Violent Abuse on 911 Call

Hawk-eyed fans have been on the lookout for possible clues about the next baby, and some excited fans even believe this time she might be carrying twins. Intentionally or unintentionally, Lowry had been dropping hints here and there about her pregnancy, and one instance was her comment on a TikTok video.

One fan shared a screenshot of her comment about facts regarding the likelihood of having twins. The question was, "How to increase the chances of having twins?" Lowry commented, "Specifically genetic on the Mother's side for fraternal." And fans jumped on the possibility.

Image Source: Reddit | u/WayEmbarrassed7297

A fan u/_peppermintbutler questioned, "This is the second comment she's made about twins that people have caught on social media (or maybe it's the same one I already saw). But do we really believe Kail was always knowledgeable about twins and the genetics of it and that this is a coincidence..?"

Another fan, u/NeonTheNarwhal, theorized, "If it isn't true that she's pregnant with twins, Kail is the ultimate troll." A third, u/justanotherhatter, asked, "So we think Kail has a baby in November, and now she's pregnant with twins that are due when?"

After secretly giving birth to her fifth child with her boyfriend Elijah Scott, the Teen Mom 2 alum is yet to confirm the speculations of having twins.

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8759977/teen-mom-fans-convinced-kailyn-lowry-pregnant-clue/

https://www.reddit.com/r/TeenMomOGandTeenMom2/comments/15g2ltr/comment/jugu8yb/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web2x&context=3

More from Inquisitr

‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Ditched Baggy Clothes on Vacation With Her Family Amid Pregnancy Rumors

'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans Posts a Cryptic Note on Social Media After Kailyn Lowry DMed Husband