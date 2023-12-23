On Friday's episode of Sister Wives Talk Back: Part 1, Kody Brown revisited a moment from season 18 in which Janelle Brown and Christine Brown discussed their holiday preparations. Then he went on to blame Janelle for 'trying to put it all on me.' As reported by People, he told Robyn Brown, "Janelle doesn’t want to have Christmas with Merri and with Robyn and with me, she would rather have Christmas with Christine, so she’s making this excuse with the boys."

Kody continued blaming Janelle for 'destroying' his character on the show and added, "Well, we had a family that was working together. They’re trying to blame you, they’re trying to blame me. And all those years in Vegas, we were all working together." However, Robyn, his current and only wife, interrupted him, "You always point out the sister wife relationships, and never talk about your actual issues with wives. You need to stop pointing fingers at sister wives." The fallen patriarch spoke about his future in a special edition of Sister Wives: One on One that aired on December 17. Robyn is his only wife now, and if he has any say, that's how it's going to be since three of his four marriages have failed.

Kody said during that episode that he was not 'interested' in including a second lady in the relationship. He said, "I would have to tell that woman I will never love you as much as I love her. Now I know better." Robyn, however, didn't seem that confident, and she added, "It's weird. To be loving and respectful to Kody, I want to say yes but I just don't know how this works exactly."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marcel Thomas

After Kody breached his promise of a cohesive multiple family, she admitted and said that the whole situation felt "weird" and "disrespectful" to Janelle and her other ex-wives, Meri Brown and Christine Brown. To be sure they really support it, Robyn said she needed "an off-camera, to my face [conversation]." Robyn added, "My commitment to them, to their kids, to Kody about this family is not broken. And I don't know how to break it. I don't know how to be done with it."

Kody from sister wives is a huge narcissist. Nothing is his fault, he doesn’t do anything wrong yet we all saw it unfold. Stop playing victim and own up to how you treated your wives — achewies (@Achewies1) December 18, 2023

Janelle responded similarly, stating that she doesn't 'see' her ex dating someone else. As per People, she said, "He's now talking more and more about, 'As we move forward into monogamy.' So, I think that's where he's headed." Janelle took this position because she thought Kody and Robyn seemed to be "very happy" together. She further added, "They have found something together at this stage of their life that seems to be very deep and I think it works. And that's OK." Kody and Janelle together have daughters Madison and Savanah and boys Logan, Hunter, Garrison, and Gabriel. The children have previously said that they do not have a good connection with their father.

