Tristan Thompson’s Brother Denies Blaming Khloé Kardashian for Using Mom’s Death as a Storyline

Tristan Thompson's brother is retracting his previous statement, where he appeared to accuse Khloé Kardashian and her family of exploiting his mom Andrea Thompson's death as a "storyline" for their reality show. Andrea tragically passed away from a heart attack in early January at the age of 53. The famous family's reaction and response to her death were featured in Thursday's episode.

"Y'all chill out that wasn't towards Khloe or her family, Khloe has been a real one toward myself and my bros from day 1, i wouldn’t try to bash a female down ever and especially on social media, Please don’t speak for me." he clarified on his Instagram Story.

He was addressing the speculation surrounding his now-deleted Instagram posts, which were the subject of discussion. "Death for a storyline' and 'Don’t believe everything you see or hear on social media 95% is a lie," he wrote in that post. Many assumed he was referencing The Kardashians' latest episode, where Kim Kardashian mentioned, "Tristan found out that his mom had a heart attack. It shook up his entire world. So of course, we drop everything and go to Toronto. It’s not even a question, I’ll be there," as she shared the situation with the cameras. During the Season 3 finale of The Kardashians, it was revealed that Khloe, Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner flew to Toronto with Tristan on Kim's private jet.

Tristan and his disabled brother Amari moved in with Khloe, but she clarified that they are not back together romantically: "Tristan and I are not back together. I know it's hard for everyone to believe, but I love love love Andrea and I love Tristan, I love Amari, and this is what family does. Tristan is the father of my kids, you know. I've lost my dad, and my dad was like a fairy tale parent, but still, I can't wrap my head around losing my mom, and I know how close Tristan and his mom are, and it's just heartbreaking, and to be left with the responsibility of another person as well, it's a lot, I just think that this is what family does when s**t hits the fan. All you have is your family and Tristan and I are family and we're gonna be family for the rest of our lives."

Amari suffers from a neurological disorder and has frequent seizures due to his condition. In 2013, Tristan established the Amari Thompson Fund to support those affected by epilepsy and is working closely with Epilepsy Toronto. When Andrea, Amari's sole caretaker, passed away in January, Tristan became responsible for him, necessitating a move to Los Angeles, where Tristan resides. However, due to a renovation mishap at Tristan's house, both Tristan and Amari ended up moving in with Khloe in an unusual twist of fate.

During the Season 3 finale, Khloe made a confession, revealing an important piece of information: "Tristan has a house he's doing construction on and he's been renovating. He was able to live there during renovations, but we had crazy weather for California, like extreme rain, and Tristan's roof caved in on his home and caused flooding. So Tristan and Amari are staying at my house right now until his home gets fixed."

The professional basketball player expressed his gratitude and appreciation for Khloé and her loved ones, acknowledging their unwavering support during his difficult time: "Thank you so much — especially for me and my family — I don’t know what I would do without you guys, You guys are so busy and have so much going on, I just hope I can continue blessing you guys with everything my mom would want for you," he told Khloé, Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner.

