Here’s Looking Inside the Ultra-Luxurious Lives of the World’s Top 10 Richest Families

Inside The Lifestyle of 10 Richest Families In The World

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC

The paradigm of wealth is a pinnacle in the world of finance and governs major industries in the world. Whether it is entertainment, politics, human development, medicine, science, or other business ventures, money plays a crucial role. Some families across the world have established empires over the last few decades which has resulted in the accumulation of a whopping bank balance not just for themselves but also for future generations. While you might be familiar with a few wealthy families such as The Kardashians, Hadid’s, Trump, Biden, and more. All of whom are known to have luxurious lifestyles. However, while the aforementioned personalities remain quite cozy, there's a whole other list of families who overtake them by leaps and bounds. Here’s looking at the 10 richest families in the world and their lifestyles as per Investopedia:

1. The Al Nahyan Family

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Liewig Christian

The Al Nahyan family is renowned as the world’s richest family and has a net worth of a whopping $305 Billion!!! Their primary source of income is their company’s work in the oil industry. The Al Nahyan family are based in The United Arab Emirates and have greatly contributed to the country via the oil industry - their major source of income. The ruler of Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also acts as the country’s President. Being billionaires, they have nothing less than breathtaking mansions filled with some of the most unique and comfy furnishings. Furthermore, they have a fleet of luxurious and rare cars that are worth millions!

2. The Walton Family

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rick T. Wilking

Walmart is another mega-booming company and is known as the world’s largest realtor as per the revenue it generates. The company produces about $611.3 Billion and has over 10,500 stores across the world! The family that manages such a massively successful business is none other than the Walton family. Their net worth is clocked at about $259.7 Billion. The store sells everything from electricals, furniture, healthcare products, clothes, shoes, stationery, toys, and much more for budget-friendly prices. Naturally, they too have sound investments in real estate and automobiles.

3. The Hermes Family

Axel Dumas; Hermes; Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Who doesn’t recognize this fashion empire that’s on the lips or rather the arms of every big-shot celeb and influential figure out there!? Hermes is a line of luxury handbag line that crafts excellent and perhaps the best pieces of purses out there. Currently, the French brand is owned by its sixth generation. All members of the family actively participate in the welfare of the company and some have a high-ranking position. Members include Pierre Alexis Dumas - the artistic director followed by the Executive Chairman Axel Dumas. Their famous Kelly Bags sell out like hotcakes with celebs and are the ultimate return gifts!

4. The Mars Family

(R) Frank Mars; Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Morigi

This family created a new era for chocolatiers and is perhaps the modern-day Willy Wonka of the confectionery industry. Frank Mars first began selling candies concocted out of molasses when he was 19 years old. This young revolutionary quickly went on to produce some beloved chocolates with an unchanged recipe for decades. Chocolates like M&M, Milky Way, and the humble Snickers generated about $47 Billion in revenue! Building their fortune the sweet way, the family’s net worth is said to be $141.9 Billion! Last year, they even offered to purchase a luxe and premium chocolate brand Hotel Chocolat, from the UK for a whopping $664 Million.

5. The Al Thani Family

Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani; Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paolo Blocco

Now, this is one hard-to-miss family, and are pioneers in the off-shore mining industry. The Al Thani family isn’t like any other out there and number in thousands! They continued to rule the lush and rich lands of Qatar and took their nation to great and prosperous heights. The family lacks nothing and even dominates the local economy. Moreover, their most prized possessions are the real estate and fashion brands that they own. London’s iconic Mayfair Hotel and Valentino are financially supported by them. The family has a greatly luxurious life and owns private jets, stunning abodes, and other prospects. Their net worth accosts to $133 Billion.

6. The Koch Family

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Another rivaling Oil company giant is the Koch family ruled by Fred Koch’s sons Frederick, Charles, David, and William. These men are managing quite a legacy laced with about a decade of history. Initially, it was managed by all four of them, however, due to internal conflict, only Charles and David were the sole rulers of their kingdom. They reap annual rewards of a whopping $125 Billion. However, the net worth of these amounts to about $127 Billion and possibly counting. Since they’re primarily based out of Wichita, Kansas, the brothers have purchased real estate across the world.

7. The Al Saud Family

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Barry Iverson

Next up is the Al Saud family whose oil company in Saudi Arabia remains unmatched and generates an overwhelming amount of wealth each other. As per the Royal Diwan from the executive office of the King, the family’s net worth stands tall at about $112 Billion. However, the family is said to have more than 15,000 members. Each of them earns swimmingly well through brokering government contracts, land deals, and entrepreneurial endeavors. The Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman himself has assets that are worth even more than $1 Billion! The family is practically royalty and has the finest life can offer.

8. The Ambani Family

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Prodip Guha

The Ambani family from India has created waves across the world with their magnanimous influence. Primarily managed by Mukesh Ambani, Reliance is a powerhouse that took their nation to great heights. He and the rest of the Ambani family have a net worth of about $89.9 Billion!! What’s more fascinating is their flamboyant lifestyle which often steals the local spotlight. The Ambani family lives in a marvelous 27-story private residence in Mumbai which is deemed as the world's most expensive private residence ever! The home lacks nothing and has infinity swimming pools, an indoor sports court, an amphi theater, a helipad, and more dazzling facilities within.

9. The Wertheimer Family

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Julien Hekimian

The house of Chanel is one of the most pristine and emanated fashion houses in the world! It practically revolutionized the world of fashion, forever altering it for the better. It’s owned by none other than the Wertheimer family whose net worth stands at about $89.6 Billion and rivals the Ambani family’s financial worth. The fashion mogul introduced the world to ‘The Little Black Dress,’ creating a masterful impact in history. Furthermore, the family also owns vineyards and racehorses which aren’t a cheap price at all. However, given their company generates about $17.2 Billion each year, it shouldn’t be much of a hindrance.

10. The Thomson Family

David Thomson, Chairman of Thomson Reuters; Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gary Hershorn

The wealthy Thomson family is also known as the richest family in Canada whose genesis can be noted in the early 1930s. The Thompson family owns the famed media hub Thomson Reuters and generated a whopping $6.6 Billion just last year. However, the family has a combined net worth of about $71 Billion. Apart from being media giants, they also own about 69% stake in financial data in the aforementioned company. Living in Toronto doesn’t come cheap. However, for this family, it appears to be a breeze as they bask in the glory of their luxuries.