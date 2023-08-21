When German Government Confiscated Justin Bieber’s Pet Monkey Due to Lack of Documentation

Justin Bieber is known to be an exotic pet-lover, he has previously owned a hamster named Pac, a snake named Johnson, a ginger cat named Tuts and most recently he has two dogs named Oscar and Piggy Lou respectively. But in 2013 he faced the worst nightmare when he had to abandon his pet monkey, OG Mally in Munich, Germany due to the absence of the "right documents." In an exclusive with GQ in 2016 he opened up for the first time about the unfortunate incident, the Baby hitmaker claimed that he had all the documents to allow his pet monkey to hassle-free international travel, “I had the papers.” He continued, “In Germany, that monkey’s endangered or something…but I had the papers. I even had it written out that he was a circus monkey and he could travel and all that shit. I had all the right papers. Things get twisted.” German officials confiscated the exotic pet and gave the Yummy singer until May 7 of 2013 to produce the appropriate legal paperwork to retrieve OG Mally.

Also Read: Hailey Bieber Unveils Her ‘Yummy’ Guilty Pleasure on New Video Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Bieber did not respond officially and the legal date slipped by, the German officials then imposed $8,000 in fines to move OG Mally to a zoo. The capuchin monkey was finally settled in Serengeti Park in Copenhagen without being reunited with the Canadian singer. Back then Bieber had plans to adopt another monkey, "I'm not gonna bring him to Germany or travel with it anymore," the Beauty and a Beat singer confessed about what he would change if he ever got another pet monkey. "People are always like, 'Why did you get a monkey?' If you could get a monkey, well, you would get a f—ing monkey, too! Monkeys are awesome."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Theo Wargo

As per The Guardian, the pet capuchin monkey was a 19th birthday gift from a family friend and rapper Jamal "Mally Mall" Rashid, also a producer who had worked with Tyga and Wiz Khalifa. As per the Daily Mail, the little monkey had been taken away from his mother at only nine weeks old. While in Germany, OG Mally was first placed in an animal shelter, the animal shelter boss Karl Heinz Joachim had said back then that Bieber had initially expressed an interest to get his pet monkey back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Also Read: When Justin Bieber Confessed That His Hit Track ‘Sorry’ Was Indeed “About a Girl”

"However his management team had been in touch and indicated that they want the monkey back which means they now have as much time as they need to get the paperwork ready. If that takes months then it's months that they have. But that just isn't acceptable for the baby monkey to need company and to be with other monkeys at this crucial age in its life. We'll appeal to the star to do the decent thing and let the monkey be free for adoption." A German customs official had given out the details back then revealing that Bieber had failed to produce documents certifying compliance with animal health and species-protection regulations.

More from Inquisitr

Justin and Hailey Bieber Get Romantic on Date Night Wearing Red Color Co-ordinated Outfits

Here's Why Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus Have Been Banned From Performing or Setting Foot in China