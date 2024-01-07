Michael Jackson Once Visited Jeffrey Epstein at Palm Springs Mansion and Met This Sex Slave

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

The late legendary pop icon Michael Jackson left behind quite a legacy before his unfortunate demise on June 25 2009 as a result of homicide as per The Los Angeles Times. He was beloved by all for the record-breaking hit songs that are still in play. Moreover, his invention of the ‘Moonwalk’ redefined the world of dance, transforming it forever! From producing impressive music to greatly donating funds to just causes, Jackson is one of the greatest in history. This is why the world remained shellshocked on learning of his alleged involvement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to The U.S. Sun, the Smooth Criminal singer paid a visit to the controversial Paedo Island mansion where Epstein conducted his crimes. Although there was never a mention of any association between the two, these court documents say otherwise. The claims were made by another victim of Epstein, Johanna Sjoberg. The victim was reportedly a “sex slave” at Epstein’s residence like her co-victim Virginia Guiffre and was sexually abused by him and Maxwell. Nevertheless, Sjoberg claimed she did indeed encounter Jackson at the accursed manor.

In an interview between Sjoberg and court lawyers on the 18th of May 2016, she gave a detailed account of her ordeal and encounter with Jackson. The victim was asked about coming across “anybody famous” while she was under Epstein’s clutches. To this, she replied: “I met Michael Jackson.” After this response, Sjoberg was further probed by lawyers about their exact meeting point to which she said: “At his house in Palm Beach.” She clarified her claims: “At Jeffrey’s house in Palm Beach.”

Do note this is the very same place where Epstein would sexually abuse other minor women like Sjoberg. For context, the woman would first begin with an “erotic massage” before getting intimate, she was asked to clarify the same. To this, she strongly affirmed: “ I did not.” As per the documents, Maxwell would often instruct women to begin with a massage and then go on to the next stage of intimacy. Thus far no other information about the encounter including what went on between the two or if there were other women involved with Jackson has been revealed.

While the documents do mention his involvement with the case, the Billie Jean singer did have a history of being accused of pedophilia before his death. According to Rolling Stone, he was accused of child sexual abuse between 1993 and 1994. Despite a year-long battle, he was deemed not guilty of the charges against him. This does beg the question of whether or not the two cases have a clue between them. For the moment, more details about other parties involved and their acts remain an unknown variable with much to uncover.

