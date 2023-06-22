‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Amanda Halterman Has Scary Encounter With 'Unwelcomed Visitor': 'Had Heart Attack'

Amanda Halterman recently caught the attention of fans after capturing a snake darting swiftly through her garden on camera. The 1000-Lb Sisters star uploaded a video to TikTok with a long snake moving through the grass while she screamed from behind the camera.

According to The U.S. Sun, she can be heard saying in the video, "Oh, don't you go, and listen, you leave. Leave!". Halterman was worried about where the snake might go and kept shouting "Jesus!" as she tracked it with her camera. She said at the conclusion of the video, "We need to keep eyes on it." She captioned the video with, "Lord Jesus my sister and I bout had a heart attack," and added text over the clip that read, "Unwelcomed visitor at my big sisters."

Recently, Halterman has been keeping fans updated on social media, posting videos about her life on TikTok. The TLC personality recently talked candidly during a Q&A discussion about her tragic background and previous financial difficulties.

Halterman disclosed that she had a close relationship with her grandfather and was greatly saddened by his unexpected passing. "That was really tough on us. Our grandfather was a very very special guy, and although I was only six, I remember some of the things he taught me as a little girl," Halterman said. Disclosing the gruesome details about the murder, she said that her uncle (her mother's oldest brother) had poisoned her grandfather's tea with "antifreeze."

The U.S. Sun reports that a fan's question to Halterman on TikTok, "I get the impression that you all had a hard upbringing, Can you touch on that?" prompted the life confessions. Halterman initially resisted sharing the painful past of her family. She felt compelled to guard her siblings' feelings. Later, though, she gave only a few specifics regarding their struggles. In the comments, viewers praised Halterman's bravery and her bonds with her four siblings. One fan said, "I think you and your siblings have a closeness that a lot of families don't have. Your upbringing is nobody's business. I admire your family a lot."

The outlet reported that in episode five of the most recent season of 1000-Lb Sisters in February, Amy Slaton briefly confessed the story of her grandfather's sad demise. She also disclosed that the murder was covered in the second volume of the book Murder in the Heartlands. The pertinent chapter of the book, which was written by Harry Spiller, is titled The Antifreeze Murder (Shawneetown, IL). According to the tale, which is based on a real event, Charles T. Ellis, the grandfather of the Slaton sisters, became ill after consuming iced tea spiked with antifreeze. He was then transferred to the hospital, but sadly he died two weeks later.

