Amanda Halterman Opens Up Being 'Extremely' Poor as Child, Shares Heartbreaking Story of Grandfather's Murder

1000-lb. Sisters star Amanda Halterman appeared "deeply conflicted" in a recent TikTok video. The TLC star revealed some shocking and terrifying truths about her family's past. She got emotional while sharing the hardships the siblings faced due to "extreme poverty" as they grew up with a single mother. Halterman acknowledged that their upbringing was "different than other folks." Another bone-chilling detail the reality star revealed was that her grandfather was murdered by her uncle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Halterman (@amandahalterman)

Also Read: ‘1000-LB. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton is Allegedly Cheating on Husband With a Younger Man

Halterman revealed that she shared a special bond with her grandfather and was deeply affected by his sudden death. "That was really tough on us. Our grandfather was a very very special guy, and although I was only six, I remember some of the things he taught me as a little girl," Halterman said. Disclosing the gruesome details about the murder, Amanda said that her uncle, (her mother's oldest brother), had poisoned her grandfather's tea with "antifreeze."

According to The U.S. Sun, the life confessions came through after a fan asked Halterman on TikTok, "I get the impression that you all had a hard upbringing. Can you touch on that?" Halterman, at first, wasn't ready to share her family's traumatic history. She felt protective of the emotions of her siblings. But later, she shared limited details about their hardships. Fans lauded Halterman's courage and her relationship with her four siblings in the comments. One admirer said, "I think you and your siblings have a closeness that a lot of families don’t have. Your upbringing is nobody’s business. I admire your family a lot."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Halterman (@amyslaton_halterman)

A second fan commented, "Something needs to not be told that is your business. Share only what you want to! Love you bunches." A third fan added, "You seem like a great sister to your siblings. You seem level-headed and give good advice. I love watching the show and wish you all the best." A fourth fan commented, "I totally understand and am so glad that you think about your siblings' feelings before speaking of things about your lives."

Also Read: '1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Urged by Fans to Stop Using Filters on Her 11-Month-Old Son Glenn

According to The U.S. Sun, Amy Slaton had previously shared the history of her grandfather's untimely death during a brief confessional in episode five of the latest season of 1000-lb. Sisters in February. She also revealed that the murder has been featured in the book Murder in the Heartlands: Volume 2. The book is written by Harry Spiller, and the relevant chapter is titled The Antifreeze Murder (Shawneetown, IL). The story - based on the true incident - reveals that the Slaton sisters' grandfather, Charles T. Ellis, fell ill after drinking iced tea laced with antifreeze. He was then taken to the hospital but unfortunately passed away after two weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Halterman (@amyslaton_halterman)

Also Read: '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton 'Has Feelings Hurt' With Age Jibe Despite Looking Slimmer Than Ever

At first, his illness was presumed as a stroke, but soon, evidence pointed out that his son Charles Jr. poisoned him. In January 2015, Amy left a five-star review on Amazon saying: "Very sad book. My grandpa was one of the ch in it." The U.S. Sun reports that after the episode was aired, fans were disappointed that the producers ignored the "juicy bits" of the Slaton family history.

More from Inquisitr

Tammy Slaton Seen on a Road Trip With Mystery Man Amid Romance With Much Younger TikToker

Amy Slaton of '1000-lb Sisters' Shares Precious Moments with Son Glenn, Delights Fans