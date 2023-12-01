Bianca Censori Turns Heads in Dubai by Clutching Stuffed Animal to Chest at Event With Kanye West

Kanye West's spouse, Bianca Censori, has once again stirred attention with her bold fashion choice. While carrying a stuffed animal at a recent fashion event, the Australian architect joined her husband, Kanye West, on Tuesday, November 28 night at a celebration for designer Amina Muaddi's pop-up store in Dubai, attended by various high-profile guests, as reported by PAGE SIX.

Known for his role as a fashion designer and former stylist for ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye West seems to be extending his creative influence to Bianca. The couple's appearances have been marked by increasingly avant-garde outfits, and at the Dubai launch party, Bianca's ensemble took an experimental turn as she embraced a plush animal throughout the night.

Bianca was noticed holding the stuffed animal close to her chest while posing alongside the rapper. While Kanye West opted for an all-black ensemble, including a long trench coat, Bianca's attire featured a notably short grey dress. The inclusion of the dog-lamb-pillow accessory remained a curious element throughout the night, paired with a fur hat.

The public appearance shed the news of their split as the couple reunited in public at the Royal Atlantis Hotel. Kanye West, 46, maintained his signature style in all-black attire as they greeted guests at Muaddi's pop-up store, a significant event as it marks the brand's first establishment in the country, scheduled to open on December 1.

Amidst their public engagements, Kanye West unveiled a new track that stirred controversy due to perceived antisemitic lyrics. Despite the public outcry surrounding his music, Bianca has remained steadfast in her support for the artist. However, reports suggest that the couple had been spending some time apart following an intervention staged by Bianca's loved ones.

Sources close to the situation revealed, "Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision. He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She's been all about Ye." Previously it was reported that Ye has no intentions of returning to the United States to reunite with his four children for Christmas, as per a source close to the situation. The rapper cum designer has been on a vacation with partner Bianca Censori in Saudi Arabia, per The US Sun.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Last night at Amina Muaddi and Vogue Arabia's dinner. pic.twitter.com/aJ1NMJiWsX — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) November 30, 2023

According to an insider, Kanye, who has only been seen with his daughter North and son Saint in recent months, seems content being away from Los Angeles. The source revealed, "Ye has loved being out of LA, he's never been a huge fan of the city and has no immediate plans to return, despite having a place here and his Yeezy HQ," per The Mirror.

