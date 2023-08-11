Tammy Slaton of '1000-lb Sisters' Reflects on Dating Women as a Way to Heal After Husband's Demise

In a remarkable and inspiring turn of events, reality television star Tammy Slaton, known for her appearance on TLC's hit show 1000-lb Sisters, is bravely stepping into a new chapter of her life. After the devastating loss of her ex-husband, Caleb, Tammy is demonstrating incredible resilience as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery, self-love, and openness to new relationships.

Tammy Slaton's tumultuous journey has been well documented on television, capturing her struggles with obesity and her determination to shed excess weight for a healthier future. Her efforts have been nothing short of commendable, as she managed to shed an astonishing 377 pounds since her heaviest recorded weight of 717 pounds two years ago. Despite these achievements, her world was shaken when her husband, Caleb, tragically passed away in June.

Also Read: '1000-Lb Sisters' End Their 6 Week Hiatus as Filming for Season 4 Resumes After 'Physical Fight'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

Reports suggest that Tammy is embracing her newfound independence and is actively considering dating again. According to an insider source, she is "in her bad b***h era" and is "ready to get back out there." The source also revealed that Caleb's passing, while undeniably difficult, highlighted pre-existing problems in their relationship. Tammy reportedly felt that Caleb was not fully invested in their partnership, citing his lack of effort to move to Kentucky and prioritize their relationship over other commitments.

A notable revelation is Tammy's openness to exploring her sexuality. The source disclosed that Tammy identifies as pansexual and is interested in dating women. This revelation adds another layer of courage to her story, as she navigates her path forward with authenticity and self-acceptance, reports Mirror. However, the source clarified that while Tammy has been talking to a few people, nothing has become serious at this point.

Image Source: TLC

Also Read: '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Attends Late Husband Caleb Willingham's Memorial Looking Slimmer

Tammy's decision to explore romantic relationships with women comes after she admitted that she and Caleb were working towards a divorce due to his unwillingness to address his own health concerns. Their relationship was complex, with both love and challenges intertwined. In a touching video shared on her TikTok account, Tammy expressed her love and gratitude for Caleb, acknowledging the difficulties they faced while thanking her followers for their support.

Recent images of Tammy attending Caleb's funeral showcase the emotional toll of her loss. Sitting on the front row alongside her sister Amy Slaton, Tammy was seen shedding tears as she bid farewell to her late husband. The intimate gathering, organized near her home in Kentucky, served as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment.

Also Read: '1000-lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Her Much Slimmer Face in a New Video, Down to 334 Lbs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

Her decision to explore her sexuality and open herself up to new relationships reflects a profound commitment to authenticity and personal fulfillment. As she continues her weight loss journey and navigates the complexities of love and loss, Tammy's story serves as an inspiration to countless individuals who may be grappling with similar challenges.

Reference:

https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/us-celebrity-news/1000-lb-sisters-star-tammy-30666302

More from Inquisitr

‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Stuns Fans With Unbelievable Slim Figure in New Video: "Extremely Proud"

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Fans Are Wowed by Tammy Slaton’s Incredible Weight Loss as She Flaunts Her ‘New Hair'