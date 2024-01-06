Alabama Barker Posts a Private Video of Her Rarely-Seen Stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian Post-Birth

Recently, Alabama Barker shared a personal video featuring the infrequently-seen Kourtney Kardashian and highlighted her post-baby physique. The footage was uploaded on Snapchat, capturing her famous stepmother clad in dark plaid pajamas with long sleeves, positioned beside the kitchen table. In the video, the Kardashians star opted for a makeup-free look, showcasing her curvy figure. Her messy dark hair flowed in curls past her shoulders. Notably, Kourtney was seen having grape candy while Alabama mentioned her successful attempt to introduce Kourtney to ramen as well, according to The US Sun's report.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Marc Piasecki

"They're fire, right!?" Alabama asked. To this, Kourtney replied by saying, "They're so good." Kourtney has been savoring a quieter lifestyle following the arrival of her first child with Travis Barker, named Rocky, born in early November 2023. Speculations suggest that Kourtney and Travis are deliberately maintaining a low profile with the newborn, keeping him away from family and relishing private moments together. An insider close to the Barker-Kardashian circle revealed that they've intentionally declined family visits during this time. Moreover, since giving birth, Kourtney has intentionally limited her public appearances and social media presence.

However, on January 4, Kourtney offered a glimpse into her beautiful household through an Instagram Story post, indicating that her newborn son is adjusting comfortably, according to OK! Magazine's report. Although the couple welcomed their baby boy in November 2023, they patiently waited over a month before sharing any photos of him on social media. Adhering to a stringent invite-only policy, the couple has been selective about allowing visitors to meet their newborn. A source also said, "Kourtney and Travis have communicated that they will be taking 'family only' time for the newly blended family and for Kourt to rest, and then they will be inviting the extended family over on an individual basis."

As per The US Sun, a source also disclosed that Kourtney had a longstanding desire to take a 40-day rest period for recovery after the birth of her child. "Her pregnancy was hard and physically and emotionally challenging, and she had no intention of rushing back out there — she wants to slow it all down. She says she has nothing to prove but wanted to make sure all the kids were feeling grounded and secure and loved and involved. Now as the 40 days are nearly up, Kourtney says she's going to take her time getting back to it," the source added. There were also revelations that Kourtney's friends are concerned about the possibility that she might never reemerge into public life, or at least not to the extent she was previously known.

Throughout recent weeks, the reality star offered a handful more sneak peeks into her youngest child's life. This included an Instagram Story featuring her baby's feet adorned in Christmas-themed slippers. Furthermore, on New Year's Eve, Kourtney shared a selfie showcasing her wearing two different nameplate necklaces. One necklace had "Mrs. Barker" written on it, while the other one was engraved with "Rocky." Meanwhile, Alabama celebrated her 18th birthday on December 24, 2023, when her father expressed a heartfelt tribute to his daughter's milestone birthday on social media. "Happy Birthday my beautiful daughter. I can’t believe my baby is 18 and all grown up. Being your Dad is the biggest joy in the world," he wrote.

