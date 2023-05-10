'Below Deck' Star Kate Chastain Clears Rumor Surrounding the Father of Her Newborn Son

Kate Chastain is brushing aside all rumors when it comes to people thinking that her friend and former Below Deck co-star Ben Robinson is the father of her newborn son. The new mom took to Twitter and tweeted a photo of her infant son sleeping, and she addressed the social media speculation. "For the record," she tweeted, "the only thing this handsome guy has in common with any chef is the tendency to get emotional around meal times, she wrote, as per PageSix.

For the record, the only thing this handsome guy has in common with any chef is the tendency to get emotional around meal times pic.twitter.com/NtLXpJizLF — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) May 8, 2023

This comes after Chastain shared a picture of herself and her baby on Instagram which gained lots of traction, with fans congratulating Robinson on the baby's arrival. "Congrats. He’s very cute, my first thought was that he looks just like Ben!! Does anyone else think so?" read a top comment on the post. Another comment read, "There is no test result in this world that could convince me that isn’t Ben’s child."

However, Robinson, 42, is yet to talk on this matter. Many other comments on the post talked about the resemblance between the assumed father and the baby. Chastain and Robinson engaged in a romantic relationship between the second and the third season of Below Deck which may be one of the things that is fueling this speculation.

The Below Deck star announced her pregnancy back in December 2022 and also gushed to Andy Cohen about her plans of parenting solo. "I’m happy to do it alone," she said on Watch What Happens Live! Chastain also added how training as a chief stew helped her to be ready for this day. On being asked by Cohen what the first skill is that she would teach her child, she even joked, "Uh, dishes!"

The TV personality grew a beautiful baby bump, and Robinson had recently poked fun at her via Instagram, for being the "same weight as him now." "But to be fair I have been hitting the gym!” the chef joked. “Please wish my great friend an easy delivery and a healthy beautiful baby! I am so proud of who you have become and the mother you will soon be." While the fans are still speculating, Robinson is happy and is with his girlfriend Kiara Cabral since 2020 so there's a good chance that the rumor is just that.

She talked about nurturing motherhood with TooFab and said, "I've always hoped to be a mom, so this was just a dream come true. I'm expecting it's going to be a lot of work, that's what I hear. I'm buckling up for that." She continued. "But I was on 'Below Deck' for so long, it's a lot of work on that. I feel like all my years working on yachts, being a chief stew ... I mean drunk charter guests and some of my crew are the equivalents of a toddler, so I'm ready. I'm ready!"