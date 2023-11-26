5 Presidential Scandals That Rocked the Foundations of Power and Made History

Here are 5 Presidential Scandals in American History That Shook The Nation to its Core





Presidential scandals in the U.S. have a long history, involving secret affairs, hidden children, and shady dealings. Being president often means dealing with controversy. The famous Monica Lewinsky scandal, linked to the Bill Clinton era, is well-remembered. But it's not a unique case; Thomas Jefferson's connection with his slave, Sally Hemings, and the not-so-perfect reality of Camelot during John F. Kennedy's time is part of the narrative. These scandals go beyond personal issues, involving secret deals and financial problems. Even recently, Donald Trump's widely shared mugshot related to a Georgia election fraud case shows that legal issues around the White House continue.

1. Grover Cleveland

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by National Archive

Grover Cleveland's 1884 presidential campaign was marred by scandal when the Buffalo Evening Telegraph exposed his alleged sexual assault on Maria Halpin. Ten years prior, Halpin claimed Cleveland forced himself upon her, leading to her pregnancy. Cleveland's campaign admitted their "illicit acquaintance," arguing he acted responsibly, helping Halpin and her child. However, Halpin's version emerged, alleging forceful encounters and threats from Cleveland. Despite conflicting accounts, Cleveland won the election, with voters seemingly forgiving his personal indiscretions over political misconduct. The infamous chant, "Ma, ma, where’s my Pa?" haunted him, but upon victory, Democrats retorted, "Gone to the White House, ha ha ha!" The scandal receded as Cleveland married Frances Folsom, overshadowing the controversy, as per Smithsonian.

2. Warren G. Harding

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Keystone View Company

Warren G. Harding's presidency was marred by scandal, both in his personal and political life. During his term, Harding's ties to the notorious "Ohio Gang" led to a series of corruption-ridden events. The Teapot Dome Scandal, orchestrated by his Secretary of the Interior Albert Fall, allowed private oil companies access to federal Navy petroleum reserves in exchange for bribes, marking a significant low point in American politics, as per Study. Additionally, Harding's appointment of Charles Forbes to the Veterans' Bureau resulted in widespread embezzlement, with Forbes absconding after stealing an estimated $250 million.

3. Richard Nixon

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bettmann

The Watergate Scandal, sparked by the arrest of burglars linked to President Richard Nixon's reelection campaign in June 1972, reshaped American politics. The break-in at the Democratic National Committee's office exposed a web of corruption and cover-ups. Nixon's administration initially downplayed it as a "third-rate burglary attempt." Despite efforts to frame reporting as biased, the scandal unfolded, implicating top aides and revealing illegal activities, including wiretapping and money laundering, as per Britannica. Nixon's denials crumbled as the "smoking gun" tape emerged, showing his role in the cover-up. The subsequent impeachment inquiry and threat of subpoenas led to Nixon's resignation on August 9, 1974.

4. Ronald Reagan

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bettmann

In 1985, President Ronald Reagan faced a crisis as American hostages languished in Lebanon. Despite his pledge not to negotiate with terrorists, National Security Advisor Robert McFarlane engaged in covert dealings with Iran, exchanging weapons for the hostages' release. Unbeknownst to many, funds intended for arms were secretly diverted to support Nicaraguan Contras, violating U.S. law. Although Reagan was not directly implicated, the scandal, known as the Iran-Contra Affair, tarnished his reputation, as per PBS. The president's unwavering commitment to anti-Communist causes globally, including the Contras, clashed with legal restrictions. The revelations triggered investigations, leading to the convictions of administration members, notably Oliver North. Reagan's honesty was questioned, as he initially denied the arms-for-hostages deal. Despite the fallout, Reagan's popularity rebounded, and he left office in 1989 with high approval ratings, marking a complex chapter in U.S. history.

5. Bill Clinton

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Liss

In 1998, the revelation of President Bill Clinton's affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky sent shockwaves across the nation. Initially denying the allegations, Clinton's perjury and obstruction of justice during the Paula Jones lawsuit led to his impeachment. The scandal unfolded through a timeline of events, starting with Lewinsky's internship in 1995 and culminating in January 1998 when she filed a false affidavit. As the scandal erupted, Clinton steadfastly denied any wrongdoing, but evidence emerged, including taped conversations and a stained dress. Amid legal battles, the Supreme Court ruled on matters of executive privilege and attorney-client privilege. The scandal reached its peak with Clinton's grand jury testimony in August 1998, where he admitted to an inappropriate relationship, as per CNN.

