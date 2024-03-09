Gisele Bündchen Gets Emotional When Asked About Divorce From Tom Brady: "I Need a Moment..."

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady were one of the NFL's golden couples before they shockingly divorced. The ex-couple shared a heartbreaking post on social media announcing their separation in 2022 per ABC News. After amicably reaching a settlement and discussing their children’s custody [they welcomed two children during their 13-year marriage], their paths peacefully diverged. Despite time passing, this can still be a sore subject for either of them and is a rather sensitive subject to address. Bundchen was seen getting rather emotional in a new trailer of her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts from Good Morning America per US Weekly.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Manny Hernandez

Earlier this Wednesday, the ABC Network released a trailer featuring Bundchen and Roberts engaged in a conversation about her future endeavors and the aftermath of her divorce from Brady. In the video, Roberts delicately recalled Bundchen’s thoughts on the entire ordeal with her ex-husband.“The death of a dream,” is what Roberts asked Bunchen to iterate about.

Bundchen appeared to have perked up on hearing the words but maintained a poker face. However, after Robin asked, “How are you?” Bundchen could no longer conceal her feelings about the matter. The mother of two attempted to answer truthfully and began by saying, “Well when you say…” Sadly, she couldn’t complete her sentence as the good and bad memories flooded her mind and heart.

Bundchen turned her face away from Roberts to compose herself because she was moved to tears. Roberts being empathetic of her situation allowed Bunchen her space to be vulnerable and raw. A moment later, Benchen earnestly requested her interviewer to give her a few moments to regain her composure.

Image Source: YouTube | @GMA

With a humble apology, she said, “Sorry guys…I didn’t know. Can I have a moment?” Bundchen’s reaction insinuates she’s still a bit alarmed about bringing up the subject of her divorce. Well, the two did have some major history together. Furthermore, their lives are still intertwined with their children, Benjamin and Vivian.

Naturally, healing for both of them will take a while. Eventually, time will heal Bundchen’s heart, and hopefully, she’ll be able to find love again at her own pace. Nonetheless, the trailer didn’t elaborate on her reaction and cut to another part of the upcoming conversation: Roberts asked her about navigating parenthood.

Divorce can turn out to be pretty messy, especially if it involves children, however, Bundchen and Brady seemed to have avoided that path. When Roberts brought up the question, she was met with an honest opinion from Bundchen. The former model replied, “I think there are easier days than others, and I can only control what I do.”

Getty Images | Photo by Rachpoot

Bundchen’s comments insinuate that there have been times when it’s gotten difficult, however, she’s doing her best as a mother to make things hassle-free for her children. The trailer has already gotten many hits with people waiting in anticipation to tune into the interview. However, in light of Bundchen’s comment concerning her divorce from Brady, the retired NFL player has yet to make a statement.