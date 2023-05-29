DiCaprio Cruises Sardinia on a Yacht With His Buddies: "Leonardo Is Way Less Available for Poker Nights and Hangouts"

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted 'enjoying a coastal weekend vacation' with his close pals in Sardinia. The Wolf of the Wall Street actor was photographed lounging shirtless onboard a luxury yacht with his buddies. The Oscar winner, who is basking in the glory of the recent premiere of his film Killers of the Flower Moon at the Cannes Film Festival, seemed to be in a relaxed mood in the pictures, reports TMZ.

According to Variety, the Martin Scorsese-directed drama Killers of the Flower Moon based on American history received a phenomenal 'nine minutes standing ovation' at the festival. The period drama also stars Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone. Addressing the rapturous crowd, Scorsese said, "Thank you to the Osages. Everyone connected with the picture. My old pals Bob and Leo, and Jesse and Lily. We shot this a couple of years ago in Oklahoma. It's taken it's time to come around but Apple did so great by us. There was lots of grass. I'm a New Yorker. I was very surprised. This was an amazing experience. We lived in that world."

The film also marks the 'first' collaboration between two of the most sought-after Hollywood A-listers and Oscar winners DiCaprio and De Niro. Both actors have earlier played fictionalized versions of themselves in Scorsese's short film The Audition.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andreas Rentz

DiCaprio is known for his opulent 'summer cruise' vacations, his close friends were allegedly furious that the Titanic star has been spending more time with his rumored lady love Gigi Hadid lately. A close source had claimed, "Leo's normally arranging the summer cruises by now, with him and the guys and a few bikini-clad ladies. But he's let that slip, too, and is talking about some solo vacation time with just himself and Gigi."

His friends were also miffed over the fact that DiCaprio has been "ditching" them lately. A close source said, "Leonardo is way less available for poker nights and hangouts - and friends are blaming Gigi for monopolizing all of his time." But it looks like the Inception actor is making up for the lost time with his friends in Sardinia.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian

This is the second time The Revenant actor has been spotted chilling with his pals on a super yacht, according to Daily Mail. The 48-year-old actor had a "lavish fun-filled day" with longtime friend Tobey Maguire on a luxury yacht in France amid the Cannes Film Festival.

Both appeared in a jovial mood as they laughed and talked together, dressed casually in a white T-shirt and blue shorts, DiCaprio, had tucked his blonde hair beneath a beige baseball hat. Tobey on the other hand too sported a laidback look in a white T-shirt and dark shorts with a black baseball cap. The Spider-man actor was also seen carrying a pair of white sunglasses during their boys day out.