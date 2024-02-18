Prince William, Kate Middleton and Their Children's 'Real' Surnames Finally Revealed

The Royal Family is renowned for its many rules that are strictly adhered to by its members. From marriage, schooling, and even surnames, there are a few restrictions that they must follow. Speaking of last names, for many members of the family, their surnames usually coincide with their titles. For instance, Prince William had gone by an entirely different surname during his school and university days: Prince William Wales.

The same name was carried through his service in the Royal Navy and The Royal Air Force, followed by his time served as an ‘Air Ambulance Pilot.’ However, The Mirror UK uncovered him and his wife Kate Middleton’s real surnames along with their children’s names.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Indigo

The publication noted that William’s complete name as per his birth certificate reads: “His Royal Highness William Arthur Philip Louis.” After marrying Middleton, he was presented with the title of the Duke of Cambridge. Hence, his entire family’s name transitioned from ‘Wales’ to ‘Cambridge.’ This is also the very same name donned by his three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

funny,on the radio this morning.prince william&kate middleton get engaged.. what is their surname?!we always call them by their first names. — Menanteau (@Menanteau) November 17, 2010

Moreover, it’s how the young royals are addressed when they’re in school. Do note that after William’s father King Charles had just been coronated to his current position in the monarchy, the title his son held also changed. William went from ‘Duke of Cambridge’ to the ‘Prince of Wales.’ This resulted in their last names going from ‘Cambridge’ to ‘Walses.’ However, to possibly avoid any manner of confusion at school for the little ones, they retained their previous surnames and continued operating under them.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dominic Lipinski

Concerning William’s brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, things became slightly troublesome. Harry and Markle exchanged their vows at an ethereal ceremony at Windsor Manor’s St. George’s Chapel in 2018. Shortly after the couple became a family of four, welcoming a son and a daughter - Archie and Lilibet. Since they were both great-grandchildren in the royal family, the siblings didn’t receive a royal surname following their parent’s titles: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

However, it didn’t accost too much turbulence, especially after Harry and Markle stepped down from performing their royal duties last year. In such a case, they were bestowed with a last name for members of the family who are without a title - ‘Mountbatten-Windsor.’ Given the tumultuous relationship between Harry, Markle, and his family, certain formalities such as the aforementioned subject remain an elusive matter.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Aaron Chown

However, as per the official Royal Family Website, “The descendants, other than those with the style of Royal Highness and the title of Prince/Princess, or female descendants who marry, would carry the name of ‘Mountbatten-Windsor.” That being said, William and Middleton’s niece and nephew’s last names are as mentioned earlier, because their parents no longer perform royal duties.