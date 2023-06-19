‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Snubs Ex-Husband Kody Brown in Father’s Day Post After Messy Split

The former star of Sister Wives, Meri Brown, remembered her late father, Bill Barber with a cute childhood photo that she shared on her Instagram Story. This tribute came on Father's Day, and fans did not fail to notice that the father of her child, Kody Brown, was not mentioned in her post. In the picture, Bill held his daughter's shoulders as he posed in a gray suit. "Happy Father's Day," the TLC star wrote in the caption for the photo.

The star reportedly snubbed her ex-husband, Kody Brown, with whom she shares son Leon Brown, 27, by not mentioning him at all in the Father's Day post, as per The U.S. Sun. The reality star has snubbed her ex in the past and deliberately neglected to mention him on Father's Day.

Back in June 2020, the 49-year-old posted two pictures of her late dad on Instagram wishing him Father's Day. The first picture shows Bill in his uniform from the military, and the second picture was taken just before he passed away. "Happy Father's Day to this amazing man I get to call Dad," she wrote. In this post too, much like her post this year, Kody was not mentioned.

The devoted daughter praised her father by calling him a "mountain of a man" back then She wrote, "Although the world lost his kindness, his laughter, his passion, his loyalty, his strength 13 years ago, anyone who had the blessing of knowing him will never forget him and the mountain of a man that he was. Happy Father's Day!"

Along with fellow sister-wife Janelle Brown, 53, Meri parted ways with her ex-husband Kody in December 2022. In 2021, Kody's third wife, 50-year-old Christine Brown, also filed for divorce. Only Robyn Brown, Kody's 44-year-old last wife, is still with him at present.

It seems that the divorce has done well for Meri. She looks slimmer and healthier, overall happier after her divorce while leading a separate life. The single mother flaunted her toned physique in May when visiting the UK. According to The U.S. Sun, she headed to the gym and engaged in a strenuous F45 workout session, which featured 45-minute group workouts with intense exercises. She wrote a moving note about strength and grit after returning from the UK trip, sharing, "So many times we shrink and hide from the thing we want most, because it's big and scary or seems like too much work, or we're too old or too young or don't have enough experience, or we're not good enough."

Meri shared her own version of Carpe Diem, adding, "What we really need to do is learn to dance with the fear. Lean into the feeling and emotion of fear, because it's only when we face it and embrace it that magic happens. Lean into the dance, learn new steps, and swing to the rhythm. Lean into your moment and live it loud and proud!"

