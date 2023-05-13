'Sister Wives' Fame Meri Brown Looks Slimmer Than Ever During a Trip to London

"Sister Wives" alumna Meri Brown is living her life to the fullest after her split from Kody Brown. Brown arrived in London on the weekend when King Charles III's coronation was held. The reality show star looked slimmer than ever as she posed in front of Buckingham Palace in casuals.

The 52-year-old Meri Brown made sure to visit all the tourist attractions and also took to Instagram to share the highlights from her getaway trip to the United Kingdom. The Instagram carousel included the Princess Diana Memorial, Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, Westminster Abbey, and Paddington Station.

Image Source: Instagram | @therealmeribrown

She raved about the adventure in her caption: "First day in London complete! 7:30 am arrival left plenty of time to get some sightseeing in! I'm a huge Paddington fan so of course Paddington Station was on top of my to-do list." Brown also shared the parts of the trips she wasn't a fan of, revealing she felt "awkward" being in London. "I had some mixed emotions about Buckingham Palace. Pretty awesome place to visit, and also felt very awkward to parade in front of someone's home and take a picture just to say I had been there. I was surprised at the uncomfortable emotions that came up there."

Nonetheless, the former "Sister Wives" personality didn't let the difficulties get in her way and continued to embark on other significant attractions. "The walk through the park and Princess Diana Memorial walk was beautiful, lots of green and blooming floral. This little critter was so cute, jumped right up on the fence as I walked past and let me get super close to him as I had a little conversation with him. And of course, you can't go to London without seeing Big Ben and Westminster Abbey. Such beautiful and amazing architecture! The whole day was filled with amazing sights and good local food. So excited for the rest of the week and the amazing sights, experiences, and conversations that are in store!" she concluded.

Meri Brown's expedition arrives after The U.S. Sun reported that the TLC star had listed her $1 million Arizona home for rent. According to the same outlet, Brown listed her Arizona home four months after separating from Kody Brown and has now settled into a new residence in Utah. A source close to Meri Brown told The U.S. Sun, "She's moving on. Kody has been helpful with her move and supportive of her decision."

Meri got married to Kody in 1990 and was his first wife. Meri stuck around as the Wyoming native built their plural marriage, which expanded in 1993 with Kody’s spiritual marriage to Janelle Brown. The following year, Kody spiritually wed Christine Brown. The Brown family once again shifted in 2010 when the fourth wife Robyn Brown came into the group. Four years later, Meri divorced Kody so he could legally wed Robyn and adopt her children from a prior marriage.