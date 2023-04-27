'Sister Wives' Drama: Robyn Brown Upset About Meri's Move to Utah, Wants Family to Stay in Arizona

Sister Wives’ Meri Brown is focused on moving forward as a single woman after confirming her split from Kody Brown in December 2022. Meri Brown is leaving Flagstaff, Arizona, and is moving to Utah following her split from ex-husband Kody Brown, In Touch can confirm. On Monday, Meri’s Arizona home was put up on rent for $5,800 monthly and reports suggest that the house will be ready to move-in by May 15.

Shortly afterward, blogger Without a Crystal Ball shared an Instagram post alleging that the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner, 52, was “spotted with a moving truck, a film crew, and Kody Brown over the weekend.” According to online records viewed by In Touch, Meri has since updated her personal and business address to Parowan, Utah.

However, a source close to Robyn Brown revealed to The US Sun that Sister Wives' star Robyn does not support Meri's move to Utah. "She wants some of the family to stay together and would prefer it be Meri." Kody has shown his support for Meri's move, given he was spotted helping her this past weekend. Regardless, Robyn, according to a source, is in disagreement. "She doesn't understand why Kody won't try keeping the family together," the source continued.

The LuLaRoe retailer has been embracing the single life after she and Kody, 54, confirmed their split in January after more than 30 years together. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have decided to terminate our marriage,” a joint statement posted to Meri and Kody’s respective Instagram pages read on January 10. “During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and all the members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”

The businessman shared the note without an accompanying caption, but the Alameda, California, native elaborated on the message by insisting that she holds “no animosity toward Kody,” “I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him,” she concluded at the time.

Meri got married to Kody in 1990, and was his first wife. Meri stuck around as the Wyoming native built their plural marriage, which expanded in 1993 with Kody’s spiritual marriage to Janelle Brown. The following year, Kody spiritually wed Christine Brown. The Brown family once again shifted in 2010 when the fourth wife Robyn Brown came into the group. Four years later, Meri divorced Kody so he could legally wed Robyn and adopt her children from a prior marriage.