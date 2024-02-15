'RHOBH' Star Lisa Vanderpump is Deeply Alarmed By Tom Sandoval's Confession About Suicidal Thoughts

In the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules on February 13, Tom Sandoval had a reunion with his ex-boss following his cheating scandal with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. Despite his hopes, Lisa Vanderpump didn't offer him the reassurance he was seeking. According to Page Six, Sandoval also opened up about struggling with suicidal thoughts after his affair with Leviss came to light, revealing a darker side to his mental health journey post-scandal. According to him, his co-stars kept “f–king dragging [his] name through the dirt.”

Adding to the complexity, Vanderpump urged Sandoval to mend things with his co-stars, specifically with his former girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix. To this, Sandoval said, "Listen, Lisa, I'm trying to figure this out. This is a lot for me, OK?" However, Vanderpump reminded him, "Well, you created it. Why don't you say, 'I'm truly sorry, maybe I haven't handled it the best way I should'?" He replied, "Because they'll be like, 'You don't mean it'. That's what they always say. I'm damned if I do and I'm damned if I don't. I just want to move on!" Vanderpump then questioned, "Do you want to move on without all these people, or do you want to have a relationship?"

However, this only made him more angry. He fired back, "Because you're attacking me! This is my life!" According to E! News, Vanderpump clarified, "I am not attacking you, I'm trying to help. Have some remorse and civility." Despite Vanderpump's attempts to calm him down, Sandoval's mounting stress led to an explosive reaction. He yelled and said, "If I say I'm sorry and I cry, 'Oh, crocodile tears!' I battled with f--king suicide. Don't tell me what I felt!" “I was hanging on by a thread. Your walls start closing in. You can’t see outside of, like, the hurt, the pain. You can't dream about better days. I was getting to the point where I was like, 'What's the f--king point?'” he continued.

Adding to the emotional turmoil, Vanderpump expressed surprise at Sandoval's confession, revealing that she had advised him in March 2023 to reach out if he ever grappled with suicidal thoughts, particularly in the aftermath of the cheating scandal bombshell. “Tom Sandoval assured me after the reunion when I called him on the car on the way home. I said, ‘You promise me, Tom. If ever you have any thoughts like that.’ He said, ‘I’m not that person. I wouldn’t do that,” she said. She further said, “So to hear him say he’s had those thoughts and he didn’t call me, that scares the f–king living daylights out of me. After losing my only sibling to suicide, I can’t hear that and do nothing about it.”

Following this revelation, Vanderpump approached co-star Tom Schwartz, who was also present at the gathering, to discuss Sandoval's troubling state of mind. She said, “He was so low that he actually said, ‘I’ve had some really dark thoughts.'” She further said, “When I hear that, that scares the life out of me, because my brother said a similar thing to me, and then, suddenly, it’s too late." After their conversation, Vanderpump requested Schwartz to gather the remaining cast members for a trip to Lake Tahoe, hoping to shift the narrative and provide support for Sandoval.