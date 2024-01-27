Former Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss revealed on her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, that Tom Schwartz's apartment became a convenient meeting place for her and Tom Sandoval during their affair. Leviss, 29, expressed on the podcast that she believed Sandoval, 41, put Schwartz in an uncomfortable position where he didn't feel he could object to them spending time together in his apartment.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

During the episode, Leviss claimed that Sandoval reassured her that it was acceptable to meet up at Schwartz's apartment. She also supported Schwartz's previous statement that Sandoval immediately informed him about their first sexual encounter in August 2022. Leviss clarified that Sandoval was displeased when Schwartz disclosed the true timeline of their affair, diverging from the date Sandoval had intended.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Leviss disclosed on her podcast that Schwartz attempted to set boundaries with Sandoval, expressing his discomfort with Leviss being present and encouraging Sandoval to be honest with his girlfriend, Ariana Madix. However, Leviss asserted that Sandoval disregarded these boundaries and did not respect Schwartz's wishes. Fans had been eager to understand Schwartz's awareness and role in concealing the affair, given his previous relationship with Leviss.

Sandoval, in his social media apology, denied that Schwartz had knowledge of the illicit relationship. Leviss, on the other hand, insisted that Schwartz wasn't pleased with Sandoval's handling of the situation, particularly when Schwartz decided to be truthful about the affair timeline. She has since shared additional details on her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue. Meanwhile, Sandoval has also launched his podcast and returned for Season 11 of the reality series.

Raquel Leviss Claims Tom Schwartz Knew About Affair "Since the Very Beginning,” and Reveals Bizarre Phone Call With Tom Sandoval the Morning After They First “Hooked Up” #PumpRules #RaquelLeviss #TomSchwartz #TomSandoval https://t.co/o9yDmCCr1z via @Realityblurb — Reality Blurb (@RealityBlurb) January 17, 2024

Leviss had previously made similar claims during the Season 10 reunion, revealing that Sandoval had urged her to lie about specific details regarding the timeline of the affair. According to Leviss, Sandoval wanted to downplay the duration of the affair, believing it would be less hurtful if it seemed like it hadn't been ongoing for an extended period.

As of now, there has been no response from Sandoval's representative regarding Leviss' recent revelations. Lisa Vanderpump, a central figure in the Vanderpump Rules universe, recently provided insights into how the unfolding drama affected these establishments. During discussions about the season of Vanderpump Rules, Vanderpump shed light on the boycotts faced by TomTom and Schwartz & Sandys, raising questions about the proportionality of the consequences in comparison to the condemnation received. The revelation of Sandoval and Leviss's affair in March 2023 triggered a backlash, with fans urging others to boycott Sandoval's establishments. Acknowledging his role as a "small part of a much bigger thing," he expressed remorse for the collateral damage suffered by his partners and employees.

As a demonstration of accountability, Sandoval declared a temporary hiatus to address the fallout, emphasizing the necessity for time and respect for those impacted. While Sandoval manages the challenges in his professional life, his ex-partner, Leviss, has concentrated on personal growth.