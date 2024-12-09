Fans Thought Miley Cyrus Went Under the Knife Because She Looked 'So Different' in Promotional Photo

Miley Cyrus is one of the most eminent musical talents in the entertainment industry. Her vibrant and bold personality followed by her sweet set of vocal pipes makes her a beloved icon of today. Cyrus recently bagged her first Grammy after nearly a decade of being a singer and songwriter. The Flowers singer has gone from being an actress on Hannah Montana to becoming a mega-sensation; a drastic change. Much has transitioned over the years…However, fans believe that maybe it’s not just her music that’s evolved, but also her face. After she dropped the cover of her upcoming new single, many claimed that she’s undergone cosmetic surgery.

As noted by The U.S Sun, Cyrus recently dropped a fragment of her new song, Doctor [Work It Out] featuring Pharrell Williams. With the name of the song and her collaborator, Cyrus attached a picture of herself looking visibly flawless! Her lush brown hair featuring streaks of gold made for a rich and aesthetically pleasing look.

She appeared to be wearing a powder blue feathery ensemble with a high collar. Also in the view were a pair of what appeared to be large crystal drop earrings. Furthermore, Cyrus went with a soft glam look for her makeup and sported a lovely shade of pink lipstick and matching eyeshadow. She captioned her post by merely tagging Williams beneath her post.

A forum on Reddit shared a snap of the Can’t Stop Won’t Stop singer’s bombshell announcement and earned a series of responses concerning the possibility of her alleged cosmetic surgeries. It seems a few netizens were zeroed in on Cyrus getting a buccal fat removal surgery resulting in well-defined cheekbones, ridding the face of certain fat.

An irritated fan laments saying, “We need to imprison whatever plastic surgeon pioneered buccal fat removal.” Another one seemed at odds with themselves about her looks saying, “Can’t tell if it’s the buccal fat removal or the giant veneers that make her look so off these days.”

A third person reminisced on Cyrus’ alleged work on her face saying, “About a year ago, I was appreciating how if Miley had any work done, it’s been pretty subtle compared to the other pop girlies…I feel like I jinxed it!” Several others didn’t seem to approve of her presumed change and expressed their thoughts accordingly.

However, in the comment section of her Instagram post, fans of hers looked beyond the face and were occupied with too much excitement to notice anything else! Many were thrilled about the new music coming their way and flooded her post with love and support. An enthusiastic admirer said, “MILEY IS COMING.” One more added, “Let’s goooo bangerz.” A baffled fan said in unbelief, “STOP IT RIGHT NOW.” Likewise, a plethora of her fandom made comments like Mother, Slay Queen, I Need a Doctor, and more!

