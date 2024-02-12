Netizens Outraged by Trump's Social Media Rant About Taylor Swift: ‘Tremendously Scared'

Just before Super Bowl LVIII, Donald Trump shared a post on Truth Social about Taylor Swift. This happened a few hours before her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, went out on the field. According to Mediaite, the real estate mogul wrote, “I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will. There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money."

lmao Trump is terrified of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pic.twitter.com/URv0arTBd7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2024

Despite her previous avoidance of mainstream politics, Swift made a bold declaration during the last election, pledging to kick Trump from the White House and revealing her Democratic vote. However, Trump's message wasn't solely 'negative' for Swift and her partner Kelce. In his post, Trump added, "Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!”

Taylor Swift’s reaction when she heard Donald Trump said he “Made her so much money.” pic.twitter.com/yAZvlDB3XQ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 11, 2024

Moreover, all of this unfolded following reports, such as one from the Daily Mail, claiming that Trump purportedly informed aides that Swift's endorsement of Biden wouldn't make a difference. This was because he believed he was more popular than her anyway. Besides, there has been a lot of speculation about whether Swift is gearing up to endorse Biden again for 2024. However, at the same time, many people saw Trump's post as a sign that he was worried about Swift's potential impact on the 2024 election.

Taking undeserved credit for her enormous success is classic (and heinous), but this reads as if he’s stone cold terrified of her and her power and realizes — after a lifetime of terrorizing women — that this is the one who can actually end him. Even her boyfriend frightens him. pic.twitter.com/R538P284Bv — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) February 11, 2024

One user wrote on X, "Taking undeserved credit for her enormous success is classic (and heinous), but this reads as if he’s stone cold terrified of her and her power and realizes — after a lifetime of terrorizing women — that this is the one who can actually end him. Even her boyfriend frightens him."

Trump’s been angrily fuming at Taylor Swift in private, he’s been having his influencers attack her in gross and bizarre ways, and now he’s publicly pleading with her to not endorse Biden. This is the guy who the right memes about as the Francisco Franco of our time. pic.twitter.com/obGfoZTpxH — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) February 11, 2024

Another person wrote, "Trump’s been angrily fuming at Taylor Swift in private, he’s been having his influencers attack her in gross and bizarre ways, and now he’s publicly pleading with her to not endorse Biden. This is the guy who the right memes about as the Francisco Franco of our time."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Win McNamee

Additionally, a third person wrote, "The biggest loser tonight was Donald Trump for failing once again to bully Taylor Swift." A fourth tweet read, "Trump only attacks those he is afraid of. So Trump is TREMENDOUSLY scared of Jack Smith, Judge Chutkan and Kaplan, Taylor Swift, Fani Willis, Jasmine Crockett, and Letitia James." It didn't stop there, since yet another person wrote, "Donald Trump didn’t help Taylor Swift to do anything she’s done in her own so take your mega junk down the road."

Trump weighs in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Legit funny statement. pic.twitter.com/BJBwcifC5I — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 11, 2024

However, several others also made light of Trump's statement. An X user wrote, "Trump weighs in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Legit funny statement." Meanwhile, although everyone wanted Swift's political support, she stayed firmly neutral for a long time. However, just one Instagram post from her last year led to 35,000 new people registering to vote. Also, a recent poll by Redfield & Wilton Strategies found that 18% of voters are more inclined to vote for a candidate endorsed by Swift.